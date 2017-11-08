

Chip Hale managed the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015-16. (Ralph Freso/Associated Press)

One of the questions surrounding the Nationals’ hiring of Dave Martinez as manager was his lack of experience. Sure, he was Joe Maddon’s top lieutenant as bench coach for 10 seasons, but he had never held the post himself at any level. He’s unproven. The Nationals’ counter? Surround Martinez with seasoned coaches. And in their search to install managerial experience alongside Martinez, the Nationals have hired Athletics third base coach Chip Hale as bench coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Hale, 52, joins hitting coach Kevin Long and third base coach Bob Henley — two coaches with substantial experience — as confirmed members of Martinez’s coaching staff. The positions of pitching coach, first base coach, assistant hitting coach and bullpen coach remain vacated.

Hale was a successful manager in the minors — he was named the Pacific Coast League manager of the year as the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Class AAA manager in 2006. He later ascended to Diamondbacks manager in 2015, posting a .457 win percentage across two seasons. The managerial experience complements Martinez, who has never managed at any professional level. Hale also served as Oakland’s bench coach for three seasons before managing in Arizona. He rejoined the Athletics for the 2017 campaign.

A former infielder, Hale played for the Twins and Dodgers across seven seasons. He batted .277 in 333 career games.

