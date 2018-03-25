

The Nationals finished with a 13-16-1 record this spring. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

West Palm Beach, Fla. — Half-packed suitcases and overstuffed bat bags were strewn around the Nationals clubhouse Sunday morning when Anthony Rendon walked in, holding a soft blanket in front of his face as if to rest his head upon it. His team was scheduled to fly home to D.C. a few hours later, and Rendon had packed for maximum in-flight comfort.

So much of this Nationals spring training, Dave Martinez’s first as manager, catered to the comfort of regulars like Rendon. From symbolic camels to a bucolic game of golf, from DJs at practice to frequent late report times, Martinez broke up the monotony with unorthodox activities while trusting his veterans to know what they needed to do to get ready.

But once they get off the plane in D.C. for Tuesday’s exhibition game, then again when they touch down in Cincinnati for Opening Day, the Nationals won’t be able to carry those safety blankets anymore. Results will matter. Adversity will arise. And after a spring spent prioritizing health and happiness as they played to a 13-16-1 record, Martinez and his coaching staff will ask their players to flip a switch. Martinez and his staff will have to flip that switch, too.

When things went wrong this spring, Martinez brushed them off. Most of the bad errors the Nationals made, and many of their blowouts, came when regulars weren’t playing. Those are easy to dismiss, and no one can blame the Nationals for doing so. But at times, they made silly decisions on the bases and ran into outs. As recently as Saturday, Bryce Harper got thrown out at third base twice in five innings, which was not the first time he had pushed the limits on the bases after his manager had asked him to take it easy.

For a man so often questioned about his effort, no one could be mad at his willingness to go. For a team who has seen minutia — like a third strike not caught or a foot off first base — doom entire seasons, anyone would be justified in wondering if not making a point about those mistakes, and similar ones made by his teammates, will lead to more of them later.

Stephen Strasburg didn’t make many mistakes in his final start of the spring Sunday. He looked dominant as he pushed his pitch count to his desired 90-pitch range, and struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings against a Cardinals lineup loaded with regulars.

Strasburg allowed three runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in his last outing, the only stumble in an otherwise strong spring. His top-of-the-rotation counterpart, Max Scherzer, allowed 10 runs and four homers in his last 12 innings of the spring. He brushed it off, and is self-aware enough to know when to worry.

But Tanner Roark has looked inconsistent again this spring. He gave up nine runs in one inning in his last Grapefruit League outing of the spring, and insisted he wasn’t worried. His manager said the same. Roark will stay in West Palm Beach to make one more start while the team heads north, and will try to solidify himself in the stretch in the process.

Gio Gonzalez allowed eight runs in his last outing of the spring. Newly minted fifth starter A.J. Cole walked the bases loaded in his. Veteran reliever Shawn Kelley saw the home run bug strike again this spring, then admitted he hadn’t pushed himself much in spring training, and suffered without his regular season adrenaline. Perhaps the same veteran trap caught Gonzalez and Roark and other relievers that struggled this spring. No one seemed too worried.

Perhaps they know best. As with his position players, Martinez said he wasn’t worried after those pitchers struggled, citing their track records as reason to believe they will be better in April.

Does Ryan Zimmerman know best, too? The veteran first baseman wrote his own, much-discussed spring training program that included two total at-bats in one appearance. He experienced soreness in his side after that late February game, then never appeared again, not because the injury lingered, but because he enjoyed the safety of the minor league fields. He didn’t have to run the bases or play the field back there. He will have to do both in D.C.

Zimmerman, his manager, and his general manager, Mike Rizzo, have all said repeatedly that the 33-year-old is fine. Sitting out wasn’t his general manager’s idea. Sitting out this long wasn’t his manager’s idea, either. But the Nationals trusted Zimmerman to know what was best for his weary legs and to avoid a recurrence of his plantar fasciitis.

Supposedly he will play in the Nationals’ exhibition game Tuesday, but he is a streaky hitter notorious for slow starts. He played on the back fields while his teammates wrapped up their Grapefruit League season Sunday. Matt Adams started in his place, and finished the spring with a .326 batting average after hitting the most impressive homer of any National this spring — a line drive off the scoreboard in right center — in his last at-bat.

No one should wonder whether Zimmerman will remain the Nationals’ starting first baseman. That job has been his for years when he is healthy. But if he struggles, questions will swirl about his voluntary spring training boycott — and the management that let him do it, however trusting and well-intentioned.

In the years since they rose to relevance, pressure has plagued these Nationals. Martinez and his staff did their best to alleviate that pressure this spring, to help the team embrace expectations by letting it have fun despite them. But when they get off the plane in D.C., the pressure will hit them like the chill of early spring air, and ready or not, their safety blankets won’t shield them from reality anymore.

