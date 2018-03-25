

Enny Romero is one of eight relievers on the Nationals’ Opening Day roster. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

On Sunday evening, just as they were to fly north for the conclusion of their exhibition slate, the Washington Nationals announced they had optioned infielders Matt Reynolds and Adrian Sanchez to Class AAA Syracuse. The move was the final trimming needed for their Opening Day roster and solidifies that the club will begin the season with an eight-man bullpen and a four-man bench.

The decision to carry eight relievers means Matt Grace, Enny Romero and Trevor Gott, the three pitchers seemingly competing for the final bullpen spots, all made the team for the time being. Gott, a hard-throwing 25-year-old right-hander, pitched his way onto the team by tossing 11 scoreless innings in Grapefruit League games. Neither Grace nor Romero has options remaining, meaning neither can be sent to the minors without being exposed to other clubs on waivers.

The 29-year-old Grace, who will serve as Washington’s de facto long man, posted a 3.55 ERA across 12 2/3 innings. Romero, 27, struggled to a 7.56 ERA in 8 1/3 innings but boasts the kind of stuff — a 100-mph fastball included — that a team would rather not give up on.

More moves are coming. Washington still needs to create a spot on its 40-man roster for Miguel Montero, who won the backup catcher job over Pedro Severino, and will need to eventually find space for Jeremy Hellickson, the recent signee who is expected to replace A.J. Cole in the rotation once ready.

Montero joins Brian Goodwin, Matt Adams and Wilmer Difo on the bench — assuming Howie Kendrick, not Difo, is the starter at second base until Daniel Murphy returns.

The Nationals will play a final exhibition game Tuesday at Nationals Park before beginning the regular season in Cincinnati against the Reds on Thursday.

OPENING DAY ROSTER

CATCHERS

Matt Wieters

Miguel Montero

INFIELDERS

Ryan Zimmerman

Howie Kendrick

Trea Turner

Anthony Rendon

Matt Adams

Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS

Adam Eaton

Michael A. Taylor

Bryce Harper

Brian Goodwin

STARTING PITCHERS

Max Scherzer

Stephen Strasburg

Gio Gonzalez

Tanner Roark

A.J. Cole

RELIEF PITCHERS

Sean Doolittle

Ryan Madson

Brandon Kintzler

Sammy Solis

Shawn Kelley

Trevor Gott

Matt Grace

Enny Romero

