WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Nationals’ Opening Day roster is set now, and will include eight relief pitchers and a four-man bench. The usual roster template includes seven relievers and five bench players — though “usual” means something different these analytics-crazed days than it did a few years ago.

Manager Dave Martinez said Nationals’ decision-makers were “stuck” on whether to carry an extra reliever or a full bench. Even so, Washington set its Opening Day roster early, before returning to D.C. for its exhibition game.

No one involved in those decisions has spoken to reporters since Sunday night, when they were made, so no one has offered an explanation. But the reasons for optioning both Matt Reynolds and Adrian Sanchez to Class AAA Syracuse Sunday, while keeping relievers Matt Grace, Enny Romero, and Trevor Gott around, are likely as logistics-related as they are strategic.

To cut either Grace or Romero would be to lose them forever as both are out of options and would therefore have to be placed on waivers before the Nationals could send them to the minors. Romero is a left-hander who throws 100 miles per hour. Grace is a lefty who can go multiple innings and get ground balls when needed. Neither would pass through waivers unclaimed.

But keeping both and sending Gott to the minors would have left them with just one right-handed middle reliever — Shawn Kelley, who is not able to pitch back-to-back days at will anymore, and whose health is a constant question. Keeping Gott allows the Nationals to complement Kelley in right-handed middle relief and rewards Gott for what might have been the best spring performance of any young Nationals reliever. With an improved breaking ball and more consistent command all around, the 25-year-old did not allow a run in 11 spring training innings.

Eventually, the Nationals will probably have to decide who among that trio will stick and who will go. The ebb and flow of a season often requires an extra position player here and there, though not as often as it does an extra arm in the bullpen, so perhaps they can stave off decisions on Romero and Grace for a bit. Jeremy Hellickson will be joining the major league staff at some point before his May opt-out date, and will require a spot on the 40- and 25-man rosters. When Daniel Murphy returns from injury, the bench will expand to five again, and a decision about relievers will need to be made then. For now, the Nationals have postponed that for at least a few weeks.

Strategically, they probably couldn’t justify a spot for Sanchez or Reynolds (who had an impressive and consistent spring) even with Murphy out. Howie Kendrick and Wilmer Difo will fill in for Murphy at second base, with Kendrick likely to start more often than Difo. Difo can play anywhere Reynolds and Sanchez can, has better speed and defensive tools than both, and can hit from both sides of the plate. In other words, when would Sanchez and Reynolds provide something the Nationals’ bench didn’t already have, at least early in the season?

Again, a nick or a bruise to Kendrick could change the calculation, but even the argument that Reynolds or Sanchez could be around as a pinch hitter doesn’t withstand much scrutiny. With Miguel Montero, Matt Adams, and Brian Goodwin on the bench, as well as whichever of Difo or Kendrick isn’t plating, the Nationals have plenty of options to pinch hit for their pitchers late in games. Neither Reynolds nor Sanchez, both of whom have proven themselves as capable major leaguers in small samples, would be pinch hitting for anyone else in the Nationals’ loaded lineup.

Besides, with two off-days scheduled in the first week of the season, Martinez can find plenty of time to rest the regulars that he might use Reynolds or Sanchez to help out anyway. Given that Sanchez and Reynolds both have minor league options remaining, the decision to jettison them and keep relievers who do not seems like an easy one. The Nationals will not have a four-man bench forever. But in taking one early, they stave off decisions and give themselves a middle relief buffer against sore arms or unexpected trouble. And, perhaps just as importantly, they don’t have to let anyone go for good.

