

Daniel Murphy is taking the next step in his rehab from microfracture knee surgery. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

MIAMI — Daniel Murphy and Brian Goodwin are slated to join Class AA Harrisburg on Saturday to begin rehab assignments, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Friday. The developments are significant for a ballclub that has relied on its starting rotation to compensate for a struggling offense with key parts missing and inconsistent production from most of the remaining healthy regulars.

Murphy, 33, hasn’t played for the Nationals this season after undergoing microfracture surgery on his right knee on October 20. The second baseman was recently sent to West Palm Beach, Fla. to play in extended spring training games, marking his first live action since the 2017 playoffs. Bad weather and an illness limited Murphy, but Martinez said he played in games this week, logging four or five innings each game.

“We’ll probably start him off five or six innings,” Martinez said. “See how he feels. Maybe give him a day off in between, something like that. He looks good. I saw some videos of him running and hitting. He hit a double the other day and ran the ball out really well. It’s progress. Hopefully, he can get back and help us here soon.”

Goodwin, meanwhile, was placed on the disabled list April 17, with a left wrist injury that turned out worse than the Nationals initially believed. The 27-year-old outfielder injured the wrist diving for a ball on April 11, but didn’t go to the DL immediately because the team thought he just needed a few days. That was six weeks ago. He was batting .250 with a .762 OPS in 13 games.

According to a news release from Harrisburg, Murphy and Goodwin will play in games for the affiliate Saturday and Sunday. Martinez, however, wouldn’t speculate about their next steps or how much time they’ll need.

“I really don’t have a timetable for either one,” Martinez said. “The good news is they’re both going out on a rehab assignment. Hopefully, there’s no bumps on the road and we moved forward and they get back as soon as possible.”

