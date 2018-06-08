

Adam Eaton is on the verge of a return to the Nationals. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Dave Martinez was coy about Adam Eaton, who wandered through the Nationals clubhouse Friday for the first time in a week or so. Eaton had been playing rehab games for Class A Potomac since last week. He rejoined the Nationals Friday, but was not activated before their series opener with the Giants.

“He is very, very, very, very, very close.” Martinez said. “We’re going to talk to him today. He’s going to work out with us today, and we’ll see where he is at.”

The team’s public relations staff said Eaton would not be taking questions from reporters until he is activated, which seems likely to happen Saturday. Martinez said he wanted to see Eaton in person for a day before making a decision, and he did. Eaton took batting practice on the field with his teammates before the game, and looked healthy and excited to be that way. Since Eaton underwent ankle surgery in early May, he has been bouncing around the field like a much younger player, looking rejuvenated and relieved that the effects of the play that tore his ACL and tore up his ankle last April might finally be leaving him.

Eaton played the first week of the season with the Nationals, winning National League player of the week after a dominant start in which he .345 with a 1.079 OPS. But he looked pained the whole time, uncomfortable jogging and stopping and all those things. The Nationals placed him back on the disabled list, and when rest didn’t alleviate lingering pain in his ankle, he underwent arthroscopic surgery. That procedure revealed a flap of cartilage that was irritating nerves in his ankle when he ran. Doctors removed it, at which point Eaton targeted six weeks for a return. If he returns this weekend, he will return in just more than four.

“We definitely need to take care of him,” Martinez said. “The last time, we thought he was okay. Obviously, he wasn’t. This time, we want to make sure we have him for the rest of the season.”

[Stanley Cup and Capitals players will be at Nationals Park on Saturday]

Martinez acknowledged the log jam that will result from Eaton’s return. Juan Soto has established himself as a big league ready player in left field. Michael A. Taylor is a Gold Glove caliber center fielder who has recently found his stride offensively. Bryce Harper is … well, Bryce Harper. Eaton has played center field on his rehab assignment, a decision that indicates the Nationals might want to put him there to find room for him, bumping Taylor from everyday duties. That move likely establishes the best possible offensive outfield, but does give up some defense — defense the Nationals could regain late in games if they use Taylor as a regular late-game substitution, or something similar.

“For me, it’s a really good problem to have. We have a lot of good outfielders,” Martinez said. “We’ll sit down and map out how we want to do this, and make sure they all play.”

Eaton’s return will also necessitate two roster moves, one to clear space on the active roster and one to clear room on the 40-man roster, since Eaton was on the 60-day disabled list. The former will be complicated, though the Nationals are carrying nine relievers and could feasibly do fine with one less. But of those relievers, only Wander Suero, Tim Collins, and Sammy Solis have options. All of them have pitched well. All those without options have pitched well, too.

The four bench players are Spencer Kieboom, Adrian Sanchez, Mark Reynolds and Brian Goodwin. They need a backup catcher, so Kieboom will stay. Reynolds has no options, so he will stay. Sanchez has options, but if the Nationals replace Sanchez with Eaton, they will not have a backup infielder because Wilmer Difo is starting at second base these days. Goodwin has options, but he just returned to the Nationals. The decision will not be easy.

In the meantime, the Nationals will be happy to have Eaton at the top of their order — whenever that happens, though it seems likely to be soon.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (35-25)

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Mark Reynolds 1B

Juan Soto LF

Michael A. Taylor CF

Wilmer Difo 2B

Pedro Severino C

Stephen Strasburg P

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (31-31)

Joe Panik 2B

Buster Posey C

Andrew McCutchen RF

Brandon Crawford SS

Pablo Sandoval 1B

Alen Hanson 3B

Hunter Pence LF

Gorkys Hernandez CF

Andrew Suarez P

Read more:

Nationals-Giants series preview: A chance to avenge a series loss in San Francisco

Juan Soto was supposed to be two years away, but he’s shown he belongs right now

After being sent home from spring training, Seth Romero reports to Class A Hagerstown