

Stephen Strasburg didn’t look right during his abbreviated start Friday night. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Stephen Strasburg did not look right Friday night. The Giants hit his normally untouchable fastballs all over the park. He fidgeted with his shoulder. He landed funny. After he allowed three runs on five hits in two innings, Strasburg marched down the tunnel to the clubhouse and trainer Paul Lessard followed. Whatever Strasburg told him, the Nationals decided he could not continue. The right-hander’s night ended there. Shawn Kelley relieved him.

After the game, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg’s throwing shoulder “tightened up on him a little bit,” and that he has “a little inflammation.” Strasburg will undergo an MRI tomorrow.

“He’s been sore but not terribly sore. Our concern was he’s throwing 97-98 mph, says he felt fine. But when he started complaining, I didn’t want to take a chance,” Martinez said.

Strasburg wanted to keep pitching, Martinez said. When he noticed the right-hander walk down to the clubhouse with his head down after the second, he sent Lessard out.

“I don’t expect to feel 100 percent every time. Whatever percent I’m at, I’m going to go out there and give it everything I have,” Strasburg said. “Unfortunately today, it just seemed to increase. It is what it is. I’m just going to see what they have to say tomorrow.”

Strasburg’s velocity was fine — high-90s, touched 98. His curveball and change-up both looked normal. At one point, he threw a fastball high and wide and a ball 55 feet in succession. He surrendered several line drives after that, unable to locate with any precision.

Strasburg has a long history of injury buildups just like this one. When he fidgets, he feels something. When he gets hit, he is not right. Strasburg had been doing both of those, to a lesser extent than Friday, for weeks.

“I think it’s just been something that’s been a gradual process. It’s been affecting me more and more over the last three, four starts,” Strasburg said. “It’s a tough one to gauge because you want to go out and do your part. But today it just acted up on me a little more than the other ones. Davey decided to pull the plug.”