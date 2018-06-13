

Erick Fedde will make his fifth major league start Wednesday. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

NEW YORK — The Nationals plan on recalling right-hander Erick Fedde from Class AAA Syracuse to start against the Yankees on Wednesday, Manager Dave Martinez announced after the club’s 3-0 loss Tuesday night. The team didn’t announce a corresponding move.

It’ll be the second major league start this season for Fedde, 25, the Nationals’ top pitching prospect. After allowing 16 runs in his first three career starts last season, the right-hander surrendered three runs in 5 2/3 innings in a spot start against the Padres on May 23. Most importantly, Fedde’s velocity, which dipped last season before he was shut down in September, was back to normal, in the mid-90s. He then returned to Syracuse, where he has posted a 4.76 ERA in 11 starts this season.

The Nationals need a starter Wednesday after putting Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. Strasburg joined Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) on the DL, leaving Washington with just three starting pitchers and nine relievers on its roster. As a result, a reliever is likely to be taken off the roster to make room for Fedde. Trevor Gott and Wander Suero, both of whom have minor league options, are likely candidates.

Before Tuesday’s game, Martinez hinted that the Nationals were contemplating bypassing a conventional starting pitcher and utilizing their abnormally large bullpen to eat the innings Wednesday. But after using two relievers Tuesday, they apparently decided on Fedde, if they hadn’t already.

More on the Nationals:

Bryce Harper limps off injured as Nationals’ offense stays quiet in loss to Yankees



Juan Soto has arrived. Who’s got next among Nationals prospects?

Mike Rizzo defends Bryce Harper after anonymous executive calls him “a selfish, losing player”

Nationals’ Daniel Murphy excited, nervous to be active for first time this season