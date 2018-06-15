

Matt Adams is second on the Nationals with 13 home runs this season. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TORONTO — Matt Adams’s head was in the right place when he came to bat with no one on in the top of the second and the Blue Jays shifted. A ball to the left side would be a hit. A hit would mean a leadoff base runner. Why not square and bunt?

His left hand, however, was not in the right place. Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez threw a pitch inside, and Adams could not get his hand — slid up the handle in bunting position — out of the way in time. He wandered around home plate for a minute or so until trainer Paul Lessard and Manager Dave Martinez came out to check on him. He appeased them with a practice swing that did not look uninhibited, then struck out with a swing that looked downright uncomfortable. He winced while catching throws from his infielders in the bottom of the inning. By the top of the third, Matt Reynolds had replaced him at first base.

The Nationals do not provide injury updates during games, so no update on the exact location of his injury is available. Adams missed time this month when he fouled a ball off his foot, a problem that did not grow into more. The Nationals must hope this one doesn’t, either. Adams is second on the team with 13 homers, and has been a middle-of-the-order staple in Ryan Zimmerman’s absence due to an oblique injury. Zimmerman is still traveling with the team, seemingly not nearing a rehab assignment.

