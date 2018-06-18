

Will Matt Adams play? Stay tuned. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Nationals rolled in to Nationals Park early Monday afternoon, about 12 hours or so after they got home from their trip to Toronto, which didn’t go particularly well. They did so without the usual sense of routine, knowing their afternoon would begin with a game tied at three in the bottom of the sixth and Bryce Harper leading off. They did so without knowing if Matt Adams, who got hit by a pitch in the finger Friday, would be able to bat third in that inning, and is in the lineup playing left field. Dave Martinez called Adams “a game-time decision,” though if he plays, it seems likely Martinez would move him out of left field, now that he has more outfielders to choose from than he did in the injury-riddled month of May.

Martinez has several other “game-time decisions” ahead of him Monday afternoon. The Nationals will submit a lineup card with their changes — who will play in place of Howie Kendrick and Andrew Stevenson, and so on. As of about an hour before the resumption of play, they had not revealed what that lineup was. Once play resumes, they can change it as they see fit.

Currently, Wander Suero is pitching. He threw a scoreless sixth inning, and Martinez said he could also pitch the seventh, depending on what the Nationals do in the bottom of the sixth. Martinez implied that if they score in that inning, he might opt for someone different to preserve the late lead. If they don’t, Suero is as good an option as any to hold things steady for multiple innings in a tie game.

Martinez also said the Nationals will also activate starter Austin Voth as their 26th man for Monday’s second game, which should allow them to provide length behind Erick Fedde, even if they need to empty the bullpen in Game 1. Voth has not started since June 11, and is therefore available for an extensive workload should the Nationals need it. He is not available in Game 1, in accordance with league rules.

Among Martinez’s other choices will be who plays second base. Wilmer Difo is not in the game, and could take over Kendrick’s spot. Daniel Murphy, who has only played first base since returning from the disabled list, could do so, too. As for replacing Stevenson in center field or Adams in left, Martinez can choose from Michael A. Taylor, Juan Soto, Adam Eaton and Brian Goodwin to fill those spots. He did not indicate his choice yet, though if Soto were to play, he would be playing in a game that officially began before he made his major league debut. According to ELIAS Sports, who provided this information to the Nationals PR staff, his debut would not change if that happens, but his appearance in this game would be a footnote on the 19-year-old’s resume. Here are the lineups as things stand:

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Matt Adams LF

Howie Kendrick 2B

Mark Reynolds 1B

Andrew Stevenson CF

Pedro Severino C

Wander Suero P

NEW YORK YANKEES

Aaron Hicks CF

Aaron Judge RF

Giancarlo Stanton LF

Gary Sanchez C

Didi Gregorius SS

Tyler Austin 1B

Miguel Andujar 3B

(Pitcher’s spot, Tanaka had been pinch hit for)

Gleyber Torres 2B