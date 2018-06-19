

Matt Adams will miss time with a broken finger. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Add Matt Adams’s name to the growing list of Washington Nationals to miss playing time with injury.

X-rays confirmed what was initially feared when the slugging first baseman/outfielder tried to get a bunt down Friday night in Toronto — a “slight fracture” to Adams’s left index finger, according to Manager Dave Martinez.

Adams was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Saturday.

Martinez said the Nationals will not “push the envelope” with Adams’s recovery. He said Adams was “feeling better [Monday] night,” and, once the pain subsides, Adams will start swinging the bat. The injury is to his non-throwing hand.

The injury occurred when a 95-mph Aaron Sanchez fastball ran inside on Adams as he tried to put down a bunt Friday night, clipping Adams’s finger as he tried to pull the bat out of the way.

His departure could create a power void — Adams was batting .275 with 36 RBI with an OPS of .926 in his first season with the Nationals. His 13 home runs are second on the team to Bryce Harper (19). No one else on the club is in double figures.

“For him to go down, it’s a big blow to us,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said. “But at this point in time, we’re used to it. We seem to get two back and lose two. That’s kind of the way we’ve been going about this season.”

Martinez called the 29-year-old Adams an “as important a player as probably any we’ve had all season.”

“You’re always confined to until the bone is healed,” Rizzo said. “There’s no rehabilitation. We’ll wait and see. It’s a big loss to us, obviously.”

Adams had proved to be particularly valuable against right-handed pitchers, against whom he has hit 12 of his HRs. When Ryan Zimmerman went down with an oblique injury, Adams’s playing time at first base increased. He had played in 57 of the team’s 66 games at the time of his injury.

When left fielder Adam Eaton was on the disabled list with an ankle injury, Adams also contributed in that role, starting in left field for 12 games.

The Nationals signed Adams to a one-year contract in December. He had previously played for the Cardinals and Braves.

In Adams’s place, Daniel Murphy and Mark Reynolds will share first-base duties, though Martinez said eventually he will want Murphy to play second base, his natural position. In Monday’s game against the Yankees, Murphy recorded a double, which was his first extra-base hit in the six games he has played since returning from offseason knee surgery.

Adams becomes the seventh regular contributor on the Nationals to miss significant playing time with injury — a list that includes Zimmerman, Eaton, Anthony Rendon, Howie Kendrick, Matt Wieters and others.

“We’re just going to muddle through it and grind through,” Rizzo said. “The one thing it’s taught me is this team is as tough-minded as I’ve ever seen and ever been associated with. We’ll find a way to win baseball games and get to our goal, and that’s win the National League East again.”

