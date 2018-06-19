

Jefry Rodriguez pitches during a game in Atlanta in early June. (Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

After a bizarre Monday night that included 12 innings of baseball and a major midsummer acquisition, the Washington Nationals resume their regularly scheduled interleague play with three games against the Orioles, the home half of the annual series with their local rivals. They do so after splitting two-ish games with the Yankees and hoping to find some continuity after a couple weeks of ups and downs. The Nationals swept three games from the Orioles at Camden Yards in late May. They could certainly use a similar showing this week. Below, a few things to think about as the Nationals take on their neighbors to the north this week.

JEFRY RODRIGUEZ GETS HIS FIRST START



Injuries have reduced the Nationals’ vaunted rotation to a somewhat patched-together group, a problem they have been able to overcome in part because they haven’t needed a fifth starter in the two weeks since Jeremy Hellickson went down. But Hellickson’s turn has finally come back around, which means the Nationals must turn to an unproven starter for Tuesday night’s series opener: right-hander Jefry Rodriguez.

[Nationals’ Jeremy Hellickson says he’s ready to return the rotation]

The Nationals entered Monday’s game with the lowest ERA of any starting rotation in the National League, but over the last pwo weeks — without Hellickson or Stephen Strasburg and with Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark struggling — they have the seventh worst ERA in the majors, 5.22.

In Rodriguez, they have a 24-year-old righty who throws hard and stood up to the potent Braves lineup through 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut. Rodriguez’s issue has always been command, not stuff. When he has the former, the latter plays at a big league level. When he doesn’t, he can struggle. He will get his first major league start Tuesday night.

[Bryce Harper shaved his beard. Um, did that have anything to do with facing the Yankees?]

THE BRYCE IS NOT RIGHT

Bryce Harper is struggling. After going 0 for 5 over a game and a third Monday night, Harper is 1 for his last 27. His average is .212.

Sitting Harper does not feel like a viable option, at least not long-term, though Dave Martinez might decide to give the 25-year-old a day off. With a cache of outfielders now healthy and available, he does not need Harper as desperately as he did at times this season. He can give the free-agent-to-be time to clear his head — though sometimes, more time to think is not a good thing.

Whatever the solution, the Nationals must find some way to settle Harper, and probably have to consider moving him out of the key positions in the order until he finds his way. He has been known to find his way suddenly and emphatically.

BALTIMORE BLUES

The Orioles have the worst record in the majors at 20-50. They enter this week’s series having lost nine of their past 10. Their superstar, Manny Machado, is talked about more because of where he might end up this summer than for what he is doing for the Orioles. Questions about the future of their manager and general manager are swirling. They are, in short, in turmoil.

Machado is having another monster season with a .310 average and .945 OPS. Adam Jones is having a characteristic season and is hot of late, having hit .387 in his last seven games. But their pitching staff has the third-highest ERA in the majors, and the lefty-heavy Nationals will face two right-handers — David Hess and Andrew Cashner — to start the three game set.

[Nationals bolster bullpen in trade for Kelvin Herrera: ‘We have an all-star closer right now’]

BULLPEN BOLSTERED

This series will also mark the start of Kelvin Herrera’s Nationals tenure. The Nationals acquired the former Royals closer Monday night for three minor leaguers, none of whom ranked in their top 10 prospects on most lists. The deal gives the Nationals one of those “super bullpens” that is so fashionable these days, but will also force them to make decisions. They already have to send someone out to make room for Rodriguez Tuesday. When Herrera arrives, they will need to do the same. Their bullpen was crowded to begin with.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Tues: RHP David Hess vs. RHP Jefry Rodriguez

Weds.: RHP Andrew Cashner vs. LHP Gio Gonzalez

Thurs.: TBD vs. RHP Max Scherzer

Read more on the Nationals:

Erick Fedde takes loss for Nationals but impresses manager

Juan Soto’s unusual homer helps Nationals earn split vs. Yankees

Nationals’ Jeremy Hellickson likely to throw simulated game Tuesday

‘Where is Ryan Zimmerman?’ — and other Nationals questions