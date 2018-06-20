

Absent the arrival of a new bullpen weapon, the light years-early arrival of a phenom or the much-anticipated announcement of the latest injury diagnosis, Wednesday was an uncharacteristically quiet afternoon at Nationals Park. But because this is 2018 with the Washington Nationals, the day nevertheless included a dose of injury news — none of it pressing or dramatic, all of it relevant to the construction of this Nationals roster moving forward.

First, reliever Brandon Kintzler threw a bullpen session Wednesday. Kintzler has been on the disabled list since June 10 with a right forearm flexor strain. Kintzler had appeared in 31 of the Nationals’ 63 games at the time. After an MRI exam revealed no structural damage, Kintzler said he expected the injury to require a brief disabled list stint, and if he is already throwing a bullpen, that seems likely to be the case. Barring a setback after Wednesday’s work, Kintzler could be ready to be activated this weekend, at which point the Nationals will have decisions to make in their bullpen. They are currently carrying five starters and eight relievers, which has left them with a short bench.

Activating Kintzler will require them to let one of those eight relievers go, and only one of them, Sammy Solis, has minor league options remaining. He is not going anywhere. Solis, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson and Kelvin Herrera are locked in. Justin Miller has pitched well enough to stay despite recent struggles, and he has no options remaining. Tim Collins has options remaining, but would have to approve a minor league assignment. Matt Grace and Shawn Kelley cannot be sent down without being designated for assignment. But someone will have to go, as the Nationals cannot trim their bench further.

[Kelvin Herrera arrives in Washington, ready for ‘whichever inning’ he’s needed]

In less imminent news, Matt Wieters caught a bullpen session this week, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. The veteran catcher had surgery to repair a torn tendon in his hamstring on May 17 and has been able to squat and even work through agility drills within the first weeks after surgery. The Nationals never put a timetable on his return, though the fact that he has caught a bullpen session suggests that he is progressing. Normally, running is the last step before players are cleared before injuries like those, and while Wieters has been out on the field doing various stretching drills before games, he has not yet run publicly nor taken batting practice with his teammates. His timetable remains unclear.

So, too, is that of first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who has been on the disabled list retroactive to May 10 with a strained oblique. Zimmerman did not expect the injury to cost him much time initially, but has since stopped taking batting practice on the field with his teammates.

“Zim’s actually taking groundballs. He’s hitting a little bit. Taking some swings,” Martinez said. “And right now it’s just getting him to where he’s comfortable taking full reps and eventually hopefully getting him out on rehab assignment.”

Whenever Zimmerman returns — and it seems likely to be weeks, not days — the Nationals will have more decisions to make. Matt Adams, his primary backup, is also on the disabled list, dealing with a fractured finger on which he is getting extensive treatment before games. He has no timetable for a return, to the point that it is not even clear if he will be ready before or after Zimmerman, who was struggling at the time of the oblique injury (.217 in 33 games). Daniel Murphy is playing first base in his place, but Martinez has been clear that he wants Murphy to start getting comfortable at second base, where he will play when either Zimmerman or Adams is healthy. Mark Reynolds can also play first base, but he is hitting .143 in his last 15 games.

Murphy is starting at first base Wednesday night against right-hander Andrew Cashner.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (39-32)

Adam Eaton RF

Juan Soto LF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper CF

Daniel Murphy 1B

Trea Turner SS

Wilmer Difo 2B

Pedro Severino C

Gio Gonzalez P

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (20-51)

Trey Mancini LF

Adam Jones CF

Manny Machado SS

Danny Valencia 3B

Jonathan Schoop 2B

Mark Trumbo 1B

Caleb Joseph C

Craig Gentry RF

Andrew Cashner P

