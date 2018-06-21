

Brandon Kintzler hasn’t pitched since June 9. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

The Washington Nationals didn’t strike earlier than expected in acquiring Kelvin Herrera over a month before the trade deadline because they were worried about Brandon Kintzler’s status. Kintzler has been on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm flexor strain since June 10, but the club always believed the injury was minor and his absence would be brief. Herrera was added this week to bolster the bullpen’s back end and lighten the high-leverage load, not replace anyone.

And if there was any doubt, Kintzler on Thursday threw his first bullpen session since getting sidelined, and he appears headed for an imminent rehab assignment.

“I’d like for him to go down and maybe throw an inning and see where he’s at,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “But I’ll have that conversation with him and [trainer] Paul [Lessard]. But he says he feels pretty good.”

Kintzler said Thursday’s bullpen session consisted of 20 pitches. All fastballs, nothing off-speed. He explained he’ll throw off-speed pitches in another session Friday. The following step, seemingly, would be a rehab outing, though Kintzler said he doesn’t believe he needs one. He last pitched on June 9, when he walked off the mound with tightness in the forearm.

“It’s better. I can extend my elbow, which is good. Before, I couldn’t even go like this,” Kintzler said, straightening his arm, “without having a lot of tightness. So I couldn’t get that extra extension.”

Kintzler said tight tissue, starting up in his lat, was creating pressure in his elbow. Trainers loosened it. Now he has to make sure it doesn’t pop up again, which will require some testing.

If there’s a positive to take from the absence, it’s that Kintzler has been able to rest after a heavy early workload. The 33-year-old appeared in 31 of the Nationals’ first 63 games, logging 28 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs in one appearance, three runs in two others and two in another. His ERA stands at 4.45.

When he returns, he’ll find another elite arm in the bullpen there to help him out and alleviate his burden.

— Martinez said Jeremy Hellickson is slated to make a rehab start and pitch “five or six innings in the minor leagues somewhere.”

Hellickson was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 5 with a strained right hamstring. Signed to a minor league deal in mid-March, the right-hander has been a diamond in the rough for the Nationals, posting a 2.28 ERA in nine outings as their fifth starter.

— Catcher Matt Wieters ran on Thursday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left hamstring last month, according to Martinez. Running is the final obstacle for Wieters, who also caught a bullpen session recently. Asked if there was a target date range for Wieters’s return, Martinez was noncommittal. Last month, Wieters estimated he could return in two months, which would put his return as early as mid-August.

ORIOLES (21-51)

Jace Peterson LF

Adam Jones CF

Manny Machado SS

Mark Trumbo 1B

Jonathan Schoop 2B

Colby Rasmus RF

Caleb Joseph C

Steve Wilkerson 3B

Kevin Gausman P

NATIONALS (39-33)

Bryce Harper RF

Trea Turner SS

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Mark Reynolds 1B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Wilmer Difo 2B

Pedro Severino C

Max Scherzer P