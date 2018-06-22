

Stephen Strasburg is progressing from his shoulder injury. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

As of Friday evening, the Nationals were scheduled to start two prospects in a series against the Philadelphia Phillies that’s relatively pivotal for June. Erick Fedde is slated to pitch Saturday. Jefry Rodriguez is expected to go Sunday. They have a combined eight major-league starts. Both are talented and likely steady big-league contributors in the future. Fedde is Washington’s top pitching prospect while Rodriguez is a hard thrower.

But they’re only scheduled to pitch because injuries have depleted 40 percent of what had been the best starting rotation in the National League. The injured starters — Stephen Strasburg and Jeremy Hellickson — aren’t returning this weekend, but both have made recent progress.

Strasburg played catch in the outfield at Nationals Park on Friday afternoon three days after playing catch for the first time Tuesday. The 29-year-old right-hander has been on the disabled list since June 10 with inflammation in his right shoulder. Washington hasn’t disclosed a timetable, and Martinez said Strasburg’s discomfort hasn’t completely dissipated, but playing catch represents progress for the three-time all-star, who pitched to a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts before the injury.

“We want to make sure he’s 100 percent,” Martinez said.

Hellickson is significantly closer to a return from a strained hamstring that landed him on the 10-day disabled list on June 5. Martinez announced the right-hander will start for Class A Potomac on Sunday. The goal is for him to throw roughly 85 pitches. If he emerges unscathed, he seems likely to take retake his spot in the rotation, replacing Rodriguez. Hellickson could make his return as early as next Friday in Philadelphia.

Signed to a minor-league deal in mid-March, the 31-year-old Hellickson joined Washington’s rotation and excelled from the jump, tallying a 2.28 ERA in nine starts. His return should provide more stability for a rotation that has had other pieces — Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez — falter at times recently.

PHILLIES (39-33)

Cesar Hernandez 2B

Rhys Hoskins LF

Odubel Herrera CF

Carlos Santana 1B

Nick Williams RF

Scott Kingery SS

Andrew Knapp C

Zach Eflin P

Jesmuel Valentin 3B

NATIONALS (40-33)

Bryce Harper RF

Trea Turner SS

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Daniel Murphy 1B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Wilmer Difo 2B

Pedro Severino C

Tanner Roark P

