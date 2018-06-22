

Bryce Harper doubled, reached base three times and scored the go-ahead run Thursday against the Orioles. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After a nine-game waltz with American League competition, the Nationals return to divisional play Friday at Nationals Park, where they will host the Philadelphia Phillies for a three-game weekend set.

The teams will meet with nearly identical records — the Phillies (39-33) are a half-game behind the Nationals (40-33) in the NL East — and are looking up at the first-place Atlanta Braves together. The Nationals will attempt to build off taking two of three from the lowly Baltimore Orioles, while the Phillies . . .

THE FIGHTING PHILS

. . . well, the Phillies were in a tailspin a couple of weeks ago. They lost seven of eight games. A frustrated Jake Arrieta criticized the team’s defensive shifts. Philadelphia’s quest to challenge for a playoff spot appeared to be fizzling before summer hit. But the Phillies have recovered and enter Friday having won seven of their past 10 games.

The turnaround corresponds with Rhys Hoskins’s return. Philadelphia is 7-4 since the second-year slugger came off the disabled list June 9 with a double-flapped helmet after fracturing his jaw. He has batted .357 with a 1.143 OPS and four home runs during the stretch, resembling the menacing slugger who burst onto the big league scene last season.

WILL BRYCE BE RIGHT?

The last time the Nationals and Phillies met, Bryce Harper was perhaps the most feared hitter in the majors. That was back in early May, when his OPS was over 1.000 and his batting average wasn’t an abomination. Teams were scared to pitch to him — to the point that Manager Dave Martinez moved him to the leadoff spot so he could see more strikes. Harper homered twice in the series opener at Nationals Park. That seems like forever ago. Entering Thursday, Harper was batting .170 with seven home runs, 50 strikeouts, 14 walks and a .601 OPS since May 5 — the day after that series opener.

The struggles compelled Martinez to return Harper to the leadoff spot Thursday, which he entered with a .209 batting average. Martinez has insisted Harper’s main problem has been his propensity to chase pitches out of the strike zone. Batting leadoff would, theoretically, give him more strikes to hit and fewer balls to chase. It worked for at least one night as Harper doubled, walked twice, hit a sacrifice fly and scored the go-ahead run to raise his average to .213 in Washington’s 4-2 win over the Orioles on Thursday. He saw pitches better and fought the urge to chase. Maybe it’s a start. Maybe this weekend is when he’ll get back to where he was in early May. The Nationals believe it’s only a matter of time.

[Barry Svrluga: Bryce Harper is not in denial. The Slump is a real thing — and he knows it.]

A LOOK AT THE YOUTH

Recent injuries in their starting rotation have forced the Nationals to turn to a couple of prospects, and both will toe the rubber this weekend. Erick Fedde will go first Saturday, followed by Jefry Rodriguez in Sunday night’s series finale. It’ll be Fedde’s seventh career start, and his fourth this season. Washington’s top pitching prospect, Fedde has not gotten out of the sixth inning but has logged at least five in his three starts this season. The 25-year-old right-hander faced the New York Yankees twice since returning to the Nationals’ rotation following Stephen Strasburg’s shoulder injury. On Monday, he allowed three runs on seven hits across 5 1/3 innings.

While Fedde was expected to contribute to the Nationals this season, Rodriguez’s emergence was not guaranteed. A hard-throwing, 6-foot-6 right-hander, Rodriguez was put on the 40-man roster in November but had never pitched above Class AA before this season. The Nationals, however, don’t employ many big league-ready starting arms in the upper minors, and Rodriguez has been thrust into a role earlier than anticipated this season. Sunday will be the 24-year-old’s third major league appearance and second career start. He allowed five runs in five innings in his first career start Tuesday against the Orioles.

Jeremy Hellickson, the other starter on the disabled list, is expected to make a rehab start this weekend, so he’ll likely return to the rotation to take Rodriguez’s spot on the next turn. Before that happens, though, Rodriguez has a chance to help the big league club against a division rival.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Friday: RHP Zach Eflin vs. RHP Tanner Roark

Saturday: RHP Aaron Nola vs. RHP Erick Fedde

Sunday: RHP Nick Pivetta vs. RHP Jefry Rodriguez

