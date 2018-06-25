

Gio Gonzalez takes the mound Monday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

The Nationals’ original itinerary for this week’s two-city road trip suggested the team would land in Tampa early Monday morning, sometime around 1 a.m. This, of course, was an optimistic estimate. Their game against the Phillies did not end much before then, meaning the Nationals arrived in Tampa far later — not long enough before Monday’s series opener with the Rays for everyone to get as much sleep as they would probably like.

The payoff, however, was a rousing come-from-behind win that played out over four and a half grueling hours Sunday night and saw the reemergence of Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy, just when all looked as lost as it can possibly look for a still-contending team in June. One game does not change everything, of course. But that one should help. As the Nationals grind through a sleepless night to play the first of two against the Rays Monday, will the momentum carry over?

TAMPA TWO

The Nationals will only be in Tampa for about 36 hours, as they play Monday night, then at noon Tuesday. Then, they will get their first day off in a week and a half. But those 36 hours will likely be particularly busy for Dave Martinez, who returns to his old stomping grounds for the first time as a major league manager. Martinez owns the first hit in Rays history, and his coaching career began when Joe Maddon asked him to stop by Rays spring training a decade and a half ago. The rest, of course, is history.

Martinez served as bench coach for the Rays from 2008 to 2014 and played there from 1998 to 2000. He will head home in the midst of one of the more difficult stretches of his short managerial tenure — one that got a little bit easier Sunday night.

HARPER AND MURPHY MAKE A DIFFERENCE

As the Nationals have struggled to score this month, the question of “what is wrong with them?” has been tossed around a great deal. The answer never seemed particularly mysterious. Harper was struggling mightily. Murphy was hurt, then returned in a somewhat uninspiring form, looking labored in his running and uncomfortable in his swing, carrying only the assurances of Nationals staff that time would make a difference.

When the Nationals fell behind, 6-2, to their division rival Sunday night, it was Harper and Murphy that led them back, pushing the offense to explode for eight much-needed runs and providing big hit after big hit. Neither seems likely to be as irrelevant (or perhaps, relevant for the wrong reasons) moving forward as they have been this month. When both are contributing, this offense is far more powerful than it has showed. Both have looked more and more comfortable at the plate over the last week. Will it carry over?

ROSTER MOVES

The Nationals are planning to get Brandon Kintzler back from his forearm tightness during this series, which should provide a fresh arm to their much-worked bullpen. Kintzler threw a scoreless inning for Class A Potomac Sunday, so likely wouldn’t be available Monday, but could be activated all the same.

The Nationals can create a roster spot for Kintzler by optioning out Sunday’s starter Jefry Rodriguez, who couldn’t push through the fifth, but has showed promise in three big league outings, two of them starts. Jeremy Hellickson got hit hard but felt healthy in his rehab start Sunday, so he will probably be available to start on his next turn through the rotation.

The Nationals might also decide they need another position player, as they are carrying a short (four-man) bench and will effectively have a three-man bench because they will need to use one of those players as their designated hitter in Tropicana Field. Bringing up an extra player would require sending out another reliever, though their options are thin. Sammy Solis is their only reliever with true options. Any others would have to accept an assignment or clear waivers to stay in the system.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Mon.: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. LHP Blake Snell

Tues.: RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi