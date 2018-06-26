

Adam Eaton is the designated hitter Wednesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Adam Eaton looked at the lineup card and turned to Tuesday’s starter, Max Scherzer.

“I’m a liability out there,” he joked, on seeing that Manager Dave Martinez had penciled him in as the designated hitter. A few seconds later Eaton — never particularly good at sitting still — squatted to show Scherzer he could catch if he needed him to do so.

Yet, as Martinez has juggled his overflowing outfield, unable to move Bryce Harper and Juan Soto for obvious reasons, wanting to keep hot-hitting Michael A. Taylor in for offensive and defensive purposes, Eaton’s role has shifted. An everyday player for much of his career, Eaton figured to start every day in left and leadoff when this season began. Now, he is playing right occasionally and hitting at the top of the order a few days a week. He has started in the outfield once in the past six games.

“He’s been good [about it]. Like I’ve said, it’s kind of maintaining the fact that he’s back, but yet we want to keep him healthy,” Martinez said. “Two days on the turf, we have a day off tomorrow, then in Philly we have grass again. So he’ll be right back out there.”

[Gio Gonzalez lasts just three outs in Nationals’ 11-0 loss to Rays]

Eaton is hitting .286 with a double since he returned from the disabled list. He has lost at-bats to Taylor, who has been red-hot since Eaton’s return, and Soto, who has been red-hot since being called up to the majors last month. Martinez has said all of them will play regularly, but playing regularly and playing every day are two different things in the mind of a baseball player. Eaton is used to the latter.

For now, he will play a little less so the Nationals can keep him healthy after months of lost time. They do not, for the record, consider him a defensive liability, as he joked to Scherzer. But they will be careful with him, and they will find at-bats for Taylor, which means Eaton might not be an everyday player for the foreseeable future — a different approach for a man used to being out there when he’s healthy, and frankly, even when he’s not.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS



Adam Eaton DH

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Daniel Murphy 1B

Trea Turner SS

Michael A. Taylor CF

Wilmer Difo 2B

Pedro Severino C

(Max Scherzer P)

TAMPA BAY RAYS

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Matt Duffy 3B

Jake Bauers 1B

Wilson Ramos C

Joey Wendle LF

C.J. Cron DH

Daniel Robertson 2B

Mallex Smith RF

Adeiny Hechavarria SS

(Nathan Eovaldi P)

