

Rays pitcher Sergio Romo gestures toward Michael A. Taylor after the final out of the Nationals’ 1-0 loss Tuesday. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sergio Romo had just gotten Michael A. Taylor to swing rather awkwardly through a breaking ball to end a series in which the Tampa Bay Rays outscored the Washington Nationals 12-0, something of a statement in itself.

But Romo felt the need to make another one. He wagged his finger at Taylor, then shouted something that looked on camera to be a less-polite version of “stay on the base, sir!”

He did this a few times before Nationals Manager Dave Martinez and bench coach Chip Hale hurtled out of the dugout in his direction, similarly impolite in their word choices. Adam Eaton barreled out after them with Daniel Murphy close behind. The benches followed, somewhat reluctantly. The grudge was Romo’s, and no one else’s.

“I think I said enough out there,” Romo told reporters after the game. “Self-explanatory, I think. No disrespect to that team. No disrespect to that coaching staff. No disrespect to anybody on that team other than the person I felt disrespected me and my team.”

Things got chippy at the The Trop following the #Rays’ 5th straight win. pic.twitter.com/AaOUP68UhR — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2018

That person, Taylor, happens to be the most unassuming player on the Nationals’ roster, so relentlessly stoic that GIFs circulated of the face he made after a walk-off hit this season purely because he made no face at all.

Romo felt Taylor disrespected him when the teams played at Nationals Park earlier this season, when Taylor stole second base in the sixth inning of a 9-2 game June 6.

“I understand the situation. They’re upset I stole a base at home in the sixth inning,” Taylor said. “In my mind, you saw how many runs they scored with nine outs yesterday. So the game’s not over. Obviously, they think differently, but I’m not worried about that. We lost the game. That’s the only thing that upsets me.”

[Nationals lose for 11th time in 16 games, falling to Rays, 1-0]

Taylor said he didn’t hear Romo or see him wag his finger. He only realized something had happened when he saw the dugout react, then join him on the field. Martinez was one of the first to react to Romo’s taunts. He was not as diplomatic about the incident as Taylor was.

“Sergio was a little upset that we ran on him at home, which I didn’t find a big deal. If he gets mad, he should get mad at me, but don’t show up one of our players,” Martinez said. “I know [Rays Manager] Kevin Cash. He will take care of that over there. Don’t do that. [Romo] has been in this league long enough to know you don’t do that kind of stuff.”

No one threw any punches, and no one really even made much of a charge other than Eaton, who was intercepted early in the process. Taylor hardly reacted and, when asked about it after the game, said, “I’m not really big on drama,” seeming to want to end the conversation as soon as possible.

“Don’t know him personally; nothing against him off the field,” Romo said. “Just let you know that this game is very unforgiving. The way I was taught to play, this game governs itself, and just had to let him know I didn’t like it.”

Taylor now knows Romo’s thoughts on stealing a base with a seven-run lead. Perhaps his teammates should ask him whether the unwritten rules change when the lead is six. Rays third baseman Matt Duffy stole second with his team up six runs Monday night.

