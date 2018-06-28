

The last time the Nationals and Phillies met, Daniel Murphy delivered the go-ahead two-run single. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Less than three weeks ago, the Washington Nationals were 11 games over .500. They were seemingly hitting their stride as their disabled list emptied. But then injuries to the pitching staff surfaced, the offense’s wheels fell off, and the losses followed.

Since June 9, the Nationals are 4-11, they have been shut out six times, and their starting rotation, missing two members, has stumbled. They’ve gone from a half-game up in the National League East to 3½ games back — not a big deficit by any means a few weeks before the all-star break, but a spot they haven’t occupied this deep into a season in years. That’s because the Philadelphia Phillies, their hosts for a four-game series starting Thursday, and the Atlanta Braves aren’t going away.

NL EAST JUMBLE

This much is clear as the season approaches the midway point: After running away with the NL East crown the past two seasons, the Nationals are facing stiff competition for a third straight title. Washington enters this four-game series 3½ games behind the first-place Braves (45-34) and a game behind the Phillies (42-36).

While the Nationals (41-37) were dropping two games to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Phillies began their homestand losing two of three games against the New York Yankees. Still, the Phillies are a substantially better team at home than on the road. They’re 24-15 at Citizens Bank Park and 17-21 elsewhere. This will be the Nationals’ first visit to Philadelphia this season. The four-game set fittingly begins the day after Jayson Werth, a prominent figure in both Phillies and Nationals history, announced his retirement Wednesday. The clubs won’t meet again until late August in Washington.

RUNS AT A PREMIUM

The Nationals haven’t scored since their comeback win over the Phillies on Sunday night. They scored eight runs that day — more than they scored in the four games before and in the two games after. Washington was shut out in three of those games, including twice against the Rays. The Nationals were outscored 12-0 in Tampa and spoiled another quality start from Max Scherzer in a 1-0 loss Wednesday.

The shutouts were nothing new; the Nationals have been blanked seven times in June alone. Their eight shutouts this season are already more than their total for 2017. The Nationals have scored the third-fewest runs (78) in the majors this month — only the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, the two worst teams in the baseball, have scored fewer. Their .635 on-base-plus-slugging percentage is better than only the Pittsburgh Pirates and Royals.

The slide corresponds, of course, with Bryce Harper’s cold spell. The former MVP is batting .184 with one home run and a .623 OPS in 22 games this month. Meanwhile, Daniel Murphy is batting .200 with a .456 OPS in 13 games since making his season debut on June 12. The Nationals’ offense is different when both are hitting, as shown Sunday when each collected three hits in Washington’s 8-6 win over Philadelphia.

NO MAX, NO PROBLEM?

Somehow, the Phillies will miss Scherzer on consecutive weekends after the Cy Young Award frontrunner took a hard-luck loss in Tampa on Tuesday. That’s a problem for the Nationals because without him on the mound they are, simply, not very good. The Nationals are 12-5 when Scherzer pitches and 29-32 when he doesn’t. That’s a .475 win percentage, and win percentages in that neighborhood are not playoff-caliber.

Washington’s starting rotation was a strength until June, when Jeremy Hellickson and Stephen Strasburg landed on the disabled list while Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez have scuffled. Hellickson will likely return to start Saturday, though the Nationals haven’t made it official yet, to replace Jefry Rodriguez in the rotation. The veteran right-hander has been on the disabled list since June 5 with a strained hamstring. The results for his rehab start last weekend were ugly — 11 earned runs in 4 2/3 innings — but he said he felt good and suffered no setbacks. So he’ll come back against the Phillies, for whom he made 52 starts between 2016 and 2017.

Roark will start the opener Thursday opposite Phillies ace Aaron Nola after throwing 210 pitches in 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts. Erick Fedde will follow on Saturday coming off perhaps his best outing as a big leaguer against the Phillies last Saturday. Gonzalez will go up against Jake Arrieta in Sunday’s finale.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Thursday: RHP Tanner Roark vs. RHP Aaron Nola

Friday: RHP Erick Fedde vs. RHP Nick Pivetta

Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Vince Velasquez

Sunday: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP Jake Arrieta

