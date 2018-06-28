

Jayson Werth will return to Nationals Park in September. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

PHILADELPHIA — A day after Jayson Werth publicly acknowledged his professional baseball career is over, Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner was on the phone Thursday to inform the former outfielder the club would like to honor him at Nationals Park. An excited Werth accepted. And so in September — the exact date has not been determined — the Nationals will hold a tribute night for the bearded man credited for helping turn the franchise from perennial doormat to annual contender, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Werth didn’t use the word retirement Wednesday, but he effectively retired after attempting to return to the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners. The 39-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Mariners in March and appeared in 36 games for Class AAA Tacoma, batting .206 with four home runs and a .685 OPS before suffering a hamstring injury. He became a free agent over the winter after batting .263 with a 109 home runs and a .788 OPS in seven seasons as a National.

“He’s almost 40 years old so I don’t think it was a surprise,” said Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Werth’s teammate in Washington. “But, obviously, really good career. Awesome teammate. Hopefully, he’ll enjoy his newfound free time.”

The Nationals were, coincidentally, in Philadelphia on Thursday to begin a four-game series against the Phillies, the club with which Werth won a World Series before signing a seven-year, $126 million contract with the Nationals in December 2010.

“He’s a unique character,” Nationals reliever Ryan Madson, who played with Werth in Philadelphia and Washington, said. “Good leader. Brings some realness to the game. He has a very unique perspective so it kind of rounds out a team. He really rounded out a team and made it fun.”

In other Nationals news:

— Manager Dave Martinez said Stephen Strasburg could throw his first bullpen since landing on the disabled list by the end of the weekend. Strasburg was placed on the 10-day DL with right shoulder inflammation on June 10. He has thrown on flat ground — he was throwing in the outfield at Citizens Bank Park Thursday afternoon — but hasn’t thrown off a mound yet.

— Zimmerman rejoined the team Philadelphia and could go on a rehab assignment as soon as Monday, according to Martinez. Zimmerman has been on the disabled list since May 12 with what the team has said is a right oblique strain, and has missed 41 games.

— Adam Eaton isn’t in Washington’s lineup Thursday, but Martinez insisted the outfielder, who returned from ankle surgery on June 9, is healthy.

“I definitely want to manage him,” Martinez said. “I told him he’s going to come off the bench today but will possibly play tomorrow and the next day. But I want to make sure he’s 100 percent. Moving forward he’s a big part of what we want to do here and I want him healthy.”

NATIONALS (41-37)

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Daniel Murphy 1B

Trea Turner SS

Michael A. Taylor CF

Pedro Severino C

Tanner Roark P

Wilmer Difo 2B

PHILLIES (42-36)

Cesar Hernandez 2B

Rhys Hoskins LF

Odubel Herrera CF

Carlos Santana 1B

Nick Williams RF

Scott Kingery SS

Maikel Franco 3B

Jorge Alfaro C

Aaron Nola P