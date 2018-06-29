

Tanner Roark sported a new look Thursday. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — Tanner Roark’s arrival in the visitors’ clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park did not go unnoticed Thursday, not with the facial-hair artistry displayed on his face. Teammates, stunned, laughed when they saw the mutton chops and a mustache on their starting pitcher. It was part Brian Fantana from “Anchorman,” part Civil War reenactor.

[After a day off, Nats pick up where they left off — with another sloppy loss]

“I told [pitching coach Derek] Lilliquist I was going to do it for my next start,” Roark said. “And he said, ‘You won’t.’ I was going to line up my beard but then I just decided to do this. I forget that I have it sometimes. When I look by a mirror, I see myself and it surprises me and makes me laugh. It’s always a good thing to laugh.”

Tanner Roark's really got some top-notch facial hair going on. pic.twitter.com/Tn97Vh8gCO — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 28, 2018

Roark entered his start Thursday needing a change. His previous two outings were duds, a combined 8 1/3 innings in which he allowed 10 runs and threw 210 pitches. He was wrestling to reverse the mechanical adjustments he made during spring training, fighting to return to his previous ways and results. Thursday was a step in the right direction.

Despite early struggles, the right-hander held the Phillies to two runs (one earned) in six innings. He threw 107 pitches — 62 in the first three innings — and emerged with the Nationals facing a 2-1 deficit, having given them a chance to win. The Nationals didn’t, but Roark’s performance is a positive for a club that has only had Max Scherzer deliver consistent quality starts during the past month.

[Nationals to honor Jayson Werth with tribute night in September]

“Tanner pitched good enough to win and that was good to see,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “He started off a little erratic and then all of a sudden he started getting the ball down, which is good. He pitched well.”

Roark said he felt himself over the rubber more tonight than in his previous starts. He was getting everything going toward the plate and not fighting himself off. His arm was on time and his velocity jumped slightly. It’s progress for Roark, who tried simplifying his delivery and completely ditched his windup for a time this spring.

“It’s still a work in progress for feeling it completely,” Roark said. “The windup and stuff and hands lower. But I felt a lot better.”

And he looked a lot different. Whether that had anything to do with his performance, it doesn’t matter. Baseball players are a superstitious breed and Roark said he’s keeping the mutton chops. Anything to continue in the right direction for a team needing more from its starting rotation.

“Absolutely,” Roark said. “I feel like it’s a pretty decent look.”

More Nationals coverage:

MLB scoreboard | Standings | Statistics

Jayson Werth, long the shaggy-haired soul of the Nationals, retires at 39

Fancy Stats: Max Scherzer is more than the Cy Young favorite. He’s the NL MVP.

He’s not on Juan Soto’s pace, but Carter Kieboom is well ahead of schedule

Jeremy Hellickson likely to return to Nationals’ rotation Saturday