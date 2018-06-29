

Stephen Strasburg took a big step forward Thursday. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — The plan wasn’t for Stephen Strasburg to step onto a pitcher’s mound on Thursday, according to Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez. He was supposed to throw from the rubber sometime during the weekend, but not on Thursday. Then the plan changed. It changed because after throwing on flat ground in the outfield at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday afternoon, Strasburg felt good enough to take the next step. So he did, tossing a spontaneous 25-pitch bullpen.

Martinez described the session as “light.” Regardless, it was a significant checkpoint in the all-star’s return from the shoulder inflammation that put him on the disabled list June 10.

Strasburg got hurt less than a week after Jeremy Hellickson strained his hamstring and became the first Nationals starting pitcher to go on the DL this season. Hellickson is expected to return for Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Martinez confirmed. It will be his first outing since pulling up lame after throwing four pitches in a start against the Atlanta Braves on June 4.

Hellickson endured a rough rehab outing with Class A Potomac last weekend, allowing 11 runs in 4 2/3 innings, but emerged feeling fine. The 31-year-old pitched to a 2.28 ERA in nine starts before the injury, though he was usually held back from facing lineups a third time, and logged more than six innings just once.

As for their injured first basemen, the Nationals have seen Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams make significant progress in recent days. Zimmerman played catch in the outfield, tracked pitches from Gio Gonzalez and Max Scherzer during their bullpen sessions and took batting practice on the field on Friday. A day earlier, Martinez mentioned Zimmerman going on a rehab assignment on Monday as a possibility, but Zimmerman, who hasn’t run the bases or taken ground balls yet, didn’t seem to be on the same page.

“We’ll see. These guys don’t like to go out and play [in rehab games] so we’ll see,” Martinez said. “But he’s missed some time so I would like for him to go down and at least play three games or something.”

Adams also took batting practice on the field Friday for the first time since fracturing his left index finger June 15. He was placed on the disabled list four days later. Adams said he went through his batting cage routine on Thursday and his finger felt fine after. Adams signed with the Nationals to serve as Zimmerman’s backup but emerged as a key cog before his injury, posting a .926 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 13 home runs. The Nationals are 26-12 when he starts and 15-26 when he doesn’t.

NATIONALS (41-38)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Mark Reynolds 1B

Wilmer Difo 2B

Spencer Kieboom C

Erick Fedde P

PHILLIES (43-36)

Cesar Hernandez 2B

Rhys Hoskins LF

Odubel Herrera CF

Carlos Santana 1B

Scott Kingery SS

Dylan Cozens RF

Maikel Franco 3B

Andrew Knapp C

Nick Pivetta P