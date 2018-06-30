

Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez being attended to after getting hit with a line drive off the bat of the Nationals Adam Eaton Saturday night. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

Okay, even you Nationals fans. It is time to stand up and clap (while wincing) for Phillies’ pitcher Vince Velasquez, who just made one of the best defensive plays of the season.

Pitching in the second inning Saturday night against Washington, Velasquez took a 97-mph line drive from Adam Eaton square in the shoulder of his pitching arm, rendering the right-hander unable to make the throw to first base with as he usually would.

So, as he grimaced, he chucked the glove off his left hand, tracked down the ball and threw a pill to first base to nab Eaton and end the inning.

Yes, he did it left-handed. Take a look.

.@vjvelasquezrhp got struck with a line drive on his right arm, so he made the play with his left.



He would leave the game, but not before getting the out. pic.twitter.com/V3xR4M7ult — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2018

Or as one Twitter user put it:

Vince Velasquez is a damn legend. pic.twitter.com/SlGfXD7ZiL — 📼 (@VanHicklestein) June 30, 2018

Per Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, Velasquez once threw left-handed as a high school center fielder due to bone spurs in his right arm. But that’s nowhere near the majors. He bats right-handed, too.

After wearing that line drive, it’s probably best that Velasquez doesn’t try to do either before receiving some medical attention. The Phillies lifted him after the play, which ended the top of the second inning. The team later announced that he’d suffered a right forearm contusion. If that’s all it is, it was worth it for such a tremendous play.

