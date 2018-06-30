

PHILADELPHIA — Sammy Solis could connect the dots like anyone else. He knew the Nationals needed to create a spot on the roster for Jeremy Hellickson, who would start against the Phillies on Saturday. He knew the spot was coming at the expense of a reliever because the Nationals was carrying a nine-man bullpen. And he knew he was the only reliever with a minor league option remaining. And yet, when he was informed he was getting optioned to Class AAA Syracuse on Saturday, it came as a shock.

“Didn’t see that coming,” an upset Solis said.

The Nationals could’ve designated another reliever for assignment, but decided sending Solis to the minors was better than risking losing a reliever on waivers or paying a hefty salary to one not pitching for them. They will proceed without the pitcher who’s appeared in the most games for them this season. And that’s the part that made it sting more for the 29-year-old Solis. He logged his 40th relief appearance on Friday in Washington’s 80th game, a career-high in appearances before the season’s midway point. His workload diminished in June — he appeared in 15 games each in March/April and May before tallying 10 appearances this month — but it was still substantial. He said he put it all on the line and felt the effects.

“Obviously, workload was heavy,” Solis said. “We started the year with four lefties in the pen that included [closer Sean] Doolittle and got down to just me and Doolittle for a little bit. So, I picked up the slack and there were days I didn’t feel great, a lot of days I didn’t feel great, but the team needed it so I’d throw myself out there. Velo’s down a little bit right now, I think that’s residual exhaustion from that workload, but I still feel fine. There’s just not much to say at this point.”

Manager Dave Martinez said optioning Solis was difficult. He called himself a big fan. But he also explained that Solis needed to improve against left-handed hitters and hopes he will in the minors before he returns, whenever that is. Left-handed batters hit .245 with a .794 OPS and three home runs in 59 plate appearances against Solis. Righties, meanwhile, batted .184 with a .619 OPS and zero home runs. Overall, Solis pitched to a 4.50 ERA in 28 innings.

“We just want him to just work on some stuff and get lefties out consistently,” Martinez said.

For now, Martinez will have Tim Collins and Matt Grace as his lefties in the bullpen alongside Doolittle. He mentioned Kelvin Herrera and Brandon Kintzler also have proven effective against left-handed hitters. In the meantime, Solis will return to the minors, a reality he didn’t envision, to tinker. He should pitch less often, a silver lining he hopes will help him down the stretch once he returns.

“Just keep doing my thing,” Solis said. “That’s really what it is. You can always get better doing something. So maybe attacking lefties a little more is something I’m going to work on, lefties have a little more comfortable approach based on the numbers against me than righties do, so I can work on that I guess. But for now, not too happy.”

NOTES:

— The Nationals also announced they transferred first baseman Ryan Zimmerman to the 60-day disabled list and reinstated catcher Raudy Read from the restricted list. Zimmerman was placed on the 10-day disabled list with on May 12 with a right oblique strain. With the transfer, he’s eligible to come off the disabled list on July 9, but the Nationals can send him on a rehab assignment at any point for up to 30 days. That’s if Zimmerman agrees to go on one.

“We’re hoping he’ll want to go play in some games,” Martinez said. “We’ll have to talk with him, but I watched him take BP today and he was smoking balls. So it was good to see him out there, hitting balls like that. Hopefully, we can send out sometime next week. Whether we send him somewhere close, somewhere, to let him get some at-bats.”

Read was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He was optioned to Syracuse and won’t be eligible for the postseason with the Nationals this season.

— Stephen Strasburg threw his second bullpen in three days at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. His first, on Thursday, was described by Martinez as a light 25-pitch session. Martinez said Saturday’s session was more intense at around 30 to 35 pitches. The manager added he imagines Strasburg will throw one more bullpen and get up to 60-65 pitches before being reevaluated. It’s possible he could make a rehab start after then.

— Joe Ross started throwing again and could throw his first bullpen in the next week since undergoing Tommy John surgery. Ross, 25, had the procedure done last July.

— Nationals top prospect Victor Robles recently starting swinging for the first time since suffering a major left elbow injury playing for Syracuse in early April. The Nationals believe he can return this season.

