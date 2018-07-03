The Nationals had until 5 p.m. Friday to sign first-round draft pick Mason Denaburg — the only one of their top 10 picks that hadn’t yet signed. Normally prone to last-minute dealings, they avoided those stresses this time, coming to terms on an above-slot deal with the prep right-hander Tuesday. Denaburg was in D.C. for his physical Monday, though no one was willing to declare the deal done then.

Denaburg was the 27th overall pick, though most evaluators considered the 18-year-old’s talent worthy of a higher choice. He fell because of some poorly timed biceps tendinitis, a problem Rizzo and his staff do not think will linger. They watched him pitch before and after the injury. They had no lingering concerns.

Denaburg was signed to play at the University of Florida, a powerhouse where some thought he might compete for a Friday night starter’s role if all went well. Players of that caliber often require slightly more in a signing bonus than the money assigned to their pick — in Denaburg’s case, $2,472,700. Though the exact terms of the agreement were not available as of Tuesday afternoon, a person familiar with the deal did say the Nationals will pay him more than that value. Last year’s first-rounder, Seth Romero, another talented pitcher who fell out of his projected place, got just more than the $2.5 million assigned to his slot. He, like Denaburg, like Erick Fedde and Brian Goodwin and Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper, is represented by Scott Boras. All but one of the Nationals’ last five first-round picks, Lucas Giolito, has not been a Boras client.

The Nationals bucked the trend of going down to the wire with Boras picks when they signed Romero a day ahead of the 2017 deadline. This year, they have made the whole thing even less dramatic, agreeing with Denaburg long before Friday’s deadline. They have now agreed to deals with all of their top 10 picks, seven of whom are pitchers.

Denaburg is the prize of the group, a big right-hander with a high-90s fastball with a delivery endorsed by amateur scout Max Scherzer in the draft room — as well as the numerous other evaluators who have stocked the Nationals system for years now. They scouted the Merritt Island High School product and watched as he threw just 35 innings as a senior because of the injury — but pitched to a 0.99 ERA with 73 strikeouts in that time.

The Nationals will likely send Denaburg to West Palm Beach for an introduction to professional baseball before deciding which affiliate will host the start of his professional career. As with all their young pitchers, they will probably be particularly careful with his workload in his first half season — though now, with a deal in place and the physical behind him, he can finally begin a journey they hope will take him to the middle of their big league rotation some day down the road.