

Stephen Strasburg could pitch in a simulated game this weekend. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

In the Washington Nationals’ ideal world, Stephen Strasburg, not Erick Fedde, would start Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox. The Nationals had lost 12 of their past 16 games to plunge seven games out of first place in the National League East entering Tuesday. The Red Sox have scored the most runs in baseball. After squandering a Max Scherzer start Monday night, the Nationals could have used Strasburg, who finished two spots behind him in the NL Cy Young voting last season. He would have given them the best chance to win and get them going in the right direction.

But Strasburg has been on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation since June 10. He pitched Tuesday, but it wasn’t in the Nationals’ game. Several hours before the clubs took the field, Strasburg threw a 60-pitch bullpen session in boiling conditions at Nationals Park. He is nearing a return, but he’s at least a couple of stops away.

Next up for Strasburg, according to Manager Dave Martinez, is pitching in a simulated game this weekend. A rehabilitation assignment start will likely follow. If he completes each step every five days, then he won’t return until after the all-star break, which is July 16-19.

Meanwhile, Ryan Zimmerman could go out on a rehab assignment this weekend. The first baseman hasn’t played since May 10 and was recently transferred to the 60-day DL, so he isn’t available for activation until July 9. Zimmerman was placed on the DL with what the team said was a right oblique strain, and Martinez insisted that is all that has hampered him.

“It’s always been his oblique, yeah,” Martinez said. “Those things could linger for a while, and [we] just want to make sure he’s right this time. We haven’t had him fully healthy yet all year, so we want to make sure he’s healthy and ready to go in the second half.”

Werth visits clubhouse

— Invited by General Manager Mike Rizzo, former Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth visited the team’s clubhouse Tuesday with his son Jackson. The organization is open to having Werth, who announced his retirement last week, join it in some capacity, but there haven’t been formal discussions yet.

“Congratulated him,” Martinez said. “He had a great career. He really did. I told him he’s more than welcome to come here anytime he wants. The guys look up to him. He’s a good figure to have around.”

The Nationals plan on holding a tribute night for Werth in September, though a date hasn’t been determined. Werth, 39, retired after batting .206 with a .685 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 36 games for the Seattle Mariners’ Class AAA affiliate. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Nationals, for whom he batted .263 with 109 home runs and a .788 OPS.

RED SOX (57-29)

Mookie Betts CF

Andrew Benintendi LF

J.D. Martinez RF

Mitch Moreland 1B

Xander Bogaerts SS

Rafael Devers 3B

Eduardo Nunez 2B

Sandy Leon C

Brian Johnson P

NATIONALS (42-41)

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto LF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper RF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Mark Reynolds 1B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Pedro Severino C

Tanner Roark P