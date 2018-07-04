

Erick Fedde left Wednesday’s game in the second inning. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

If Erick Fedde had his way, he probably would’ve tried to push through the stiffness hampering his right shoulder on Wednesday. It was just the second inning on another steamy day at Nationals Park. The right-hander had only secured three outs against the Boston Red Sox. He didn’t want to exit so early and leave a mess for the Washington Nationals’ bullpen to clean against the team with baseball’s best record. He wanted a chance for his shoulder to loosen.

A few hours later, after MRI results on the shoulder showed there wasn’t any structural damage, Fedde was happy his desires were rejected. Nationals pitching coach Derek Liliquist and Manager Dave Martinez both insisted his day was over once he informed them his shoulder was barking when they visited the mound. And so he was removed with a runner on base and nobody out in the second inning of Washington’s 3-0 loss.

“I’m thankful that they’re that smart,” Fedde said. “But I just didn’t want to leave.”

Fedde said the MRI results showed inflammation in the shoulder, which could land him on the disabled list. But the news was positive, some silver lining on the dark cloud hovering over the Nationals Wednesday as they dropped below .500.

The 25-year-old Fedde threw a career-high 115 pitches in his previous outing on Friday, but said the workload didn’t affect him Wednesday. He said he experienced the typical between-start soreness. Alarms weren’t going off. But he had trouble getting loose Wednesday and felt the shoulder discomfort worsen at the start of the second inning. He thought it’d just go away, but it didn’t and the stadium radar gun made it obvious. Fedde began the day throwing his sinker 94 to 95 mph. The velocity dropped to 87-88 mph to start the second inning. His final pitch, a sinker, registered at 80 mph.

“I think my shoulder just said no more,” Fedde said.

The Nationals must tread carefully with Fedde, one of the many pitchers they’ve drafted with a Tommy John surgery on his resume. Fedde underwent the procedure in 2014 and was shut down in early September last season with a forearm flexor strain. He returned to the majors this season and — with minor league stints sprinkled in — and has pitched to a 5.79 ERA in five starts. Now, a trip to the disabled list is possible and the Nationals may need to find a replacement to carry them until Stephen Strasburg returns from his own shoulder inflammation.