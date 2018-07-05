

Matt Adams is back for the Nationals. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

A day after getting swept in a three-game series by the Boston Red Sox, the Washington Nationals look to get back on track — and above .500 — with four games against the Miami Marlins. The Nationals dropped to 42-43 with Wednesday’s loss, the first time they’ve been under .500 since the first week of May. They’ve lost 14 of their past 18 games and have fallen seven games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

Various factors have contributed to the Nationals’ drastic slide, perhaps none more so than their starting pitching’s struggles. Entering June, Washington had the best ERA in the National League. In the past 30 days, it has the worst ERA in the majors. The team’s backbone has become a significant weakness and the offense hasn’t compensated for its troubles.

Unlike the Red Sox, owners of the best record in the majors, the Marlins are struggling. They sit in last place in the NL East. This is an opportunity for the Nationals to tack on some wins and find a groove for their final two series before the all-star break.

REBUILDING PROJECT

Coming off an offseason in which the Marlins traded four of their best players, including reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, Miami (35-52) is rebuilding. The Marlins still have J.T Realmuto, arguably the best catcher in baseball this season, and Brian Anderson, a contender for the NL Rookie of the Year Award who is hitting .281 with a .358 on-base percentage.

Lewis Brinson, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the package sent for Christian Yelich, was expected to be the new face of the organization. Instead, he is on the 10-day DL. But even when he was playing, he wasn’t giving the Marlins what they needed, batting just.186.

BULLPEN BLUES

The Nationals went from a nine-man bullpen to a seven-man bullpen in four days after optioning Sammy Solis on Saturday and designating Tim Collins for assignment on Wednesday. While a seven-man relief corps size is standard around the league, it might take some adjusting for the Nationals.

Then, add in the fact that Washington had to go to their bullpen after just one inning Wednesday against the Red Sox, and that raises the concern a bit. Erick Fedde threw just 25 pitches before being pulled with what was termed shoulder soreness and replaced by Matt Grace.

Grace provided four scoreless innings — a valiant effort in a pinch — but the Nationals still needed to use six relievers to log the eight remaining innings. It was an inopportune time for a one-inning outing by their starting pitcher, one that could have a domino effect as the Nationals proceed without an off-day until the all-star break.

POWER BOOST

Collins was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for Matt Adams, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list after missing more than two weeks with a fractured finger. Adams injured the finger on June 15, when he was struck by a pitch, and missed 16 games. Before being placed on the DL, Adams was batting .275 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs.

Adams’s return makes the Nationals’ lineup stronger against right-handed pitchers, and shifts Daniel Murphy back to second base — his usual position. Murphy, who has platooned at first base since Adams’s injury, started at second base on Sunday for the first time since returning from microfracture knee surgery. The Nationals will need to closely manage his workload, but he’ll start at second base while Adams and Mark Reynolds platoon at first.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Thursday: RHP Jeremy Hellickson vs. RHP Pablo Lopez

Friday: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP Dan Straily

Saturday: RHP Max Scherzer vs. LHP Wei-Yin Chen

Sunday: RHP Tanner Roark vs. RHP Trevor Richards