

Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Kevin Long doesn’t appear in the clubhouse much. He is something of a phantom, lurking only in the rafters of the batting cage, where he spends most of his waking hours, leaving only for quick meals and to toss batting practice on the field now and then. So when the Nationals’ offense struggles, no one can reasonably suggest it’s from a lack of effort — not on Long’s part, not on theirs. But effort doesn’t earn a playoff spot, nor does it automatically rectify the inconsistencies of a lineup that was expected to be one of the best offenses in baseball, but owned the 16th-highest OPS in the majors entering Friday night’s game. Washington has been shut out eight times since June 1, more times than all of last season.

“We haven’t clicked on all cylinders, and it’s been a struggle to be honest with you,” the Nationals hitting coach said. “We’ll get it going for a day, then it seems to go flat. We’re just not putting the at-bats [together] we need to on a consistent basis. We need to be better at it. It’s not from effort. It’s not from not preparing. It’s just one of those things we have to fight through.”

Part of offensive consistency is the continued commitment to doing the little things — to putting the ball in play, moving runners, and hitting the ball on the ground when necessary. Long has a reputation as the guru of loft, of encouraging hitters to optimize launch angle as a means to improving production. As such, one could reasonably wonder whether, as he has instituted his approach, the Nationals’ ability to move runners and play small ball has suffered accordingly. But while Long ascribes to the launch angle revolution, he rejects the notion that he is an indiscriminate devotee.

“I think I’m a little misconstrued as far as hitting the ball in the air. If that were the case, we’d lead baseball in flyball percentage, and it’s not even close,” said Long, whose team entered Friday with the 25th lowest flyball ratio out of 30 teams.

“Certainly, in the day and age of shifts, if you pull a ball on the ground into the shift, you’re out. So that part of it, it makes sense to hit the ball in the air so you don’t hit a groundball into the shift,” Long said. “But if there’s a way to go the other way and get a hit and it’s on the ground, I’m all for it.”

[As more MLB batters become launch-angle disciples, pitchers are quietly adapting]

Long said he thinks his team’s strikeout rate, sixth-lowest in the National League, is fine. He thinks they are walking enough, and indeed, they walk more than 23 teams in the majors. He thinks, on occasion, they do things well and “don’t get rewarded for it.” They do have the eighth-lowest batting average on balls in play in the majors.

“Other days, we’re just not very good,” Long said. “You factor that all together and that is what it is. It’s the state of our offense right now, I look at it like, I know it’s going to get better. It’s not going to be like this.”

Statistics suggest he is right. Multiple players in his lineup are producing below their recent career norms, which should suggest some correction in the second half — particularly as those who missed time get healthier. Daniel Murphy, for example, probably will not hit .191 for the entire season.

Long and Murphy have a lengthy history, dating back to their time together with the Mets. Murphy credits Long for reviving his career, for turning him into the annual batting title contender he was when the Nationals signed him to a three-year deal before the 2016 season. As such, Long knows exactly what Murphy’s swing should look like, so he knows how far that swing was from normal as Murphy worked his way back from knee surgery that kept him out until June.

“He’s getting there,” Long said. “He’s starting to firm up his front side. He wasn’t able to hit against it. He’s starting to fire the right way. The swing is starting to come together. He’s not there yet.”

Murphy, frustrated by his slow progress, has asked Long to stay and hit with him after games “four or five times” since he returned from the disabled list.

“They’re not 10-minute sessions,” Long said, adding that often those sessions run an hour or more into the night until Murphy feels he has got whatever the nightly project is right.

“There’s going to be a process to it. He’s not real happy about it. A guy who’s able to hit as he’s been able to hit throughout his career, this is tough,” Long said. “But we’re going through it together, we’re grinding together.”

Long has also spent a few extra sessions with Bryce Harper, whose much-discussed batting average is well below his career norms, even as his power numbers continue to hover in a reasonable range. While Harper and his manager have explained that part of the dip in average is an overeager approach, and though Scott Boras argues the main cause for the low average is the prevalence of shifts, Long explained that Harper is battling some mechanical issues. He and Joe Dillon are encouraging Harper to stay tall. When he starts too low, he tends to lift himself as he begins and completes his swing. When he does that, his head moves, changing the plane on which he sees the ball and making it harder to make contact.

“He’ll look real jumpy when he does that. When he’s tall, we can get him on his back side attacking the ball. His head stays,” Long said. ” . . . he’s grinding as well. He’s doing everything he needs to do to get it right. It’s not there yet. I have a lot of faith in Bryce and I think we’ll get there.”

That might as well be Long’s motto for this offense, about which he is candid, and in whose progress he is confident.

