

Sean Doolittle is expected to be fine after undergoing precautionary MRI on his foot. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

After two rousing wins and a quick swing in the National League East standings, the last thing the Washington Nationals needed Saturday was another injury to another star. But closer Sean Doolittle — who has a convincing case for a spot on the National League all-star team — underwent an MRI exam on his foot Saturday, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. Doolittle had never had trouble with the foot before this week, those people said.

The MRI exam was completely precautionary, and the team does not expect this to develop into a major problem. One team official said “it’s not a big deal,” though Doolittle’s availability for Saturday night’s game against the Marlins is unclear. Even if the foot is feeling better, Doolittle might not be available. The closer pitched a scoreless ninth in Friday night’s game, looking as dominant as ever, with his work setting the stage for Mark Reynolds’s walk-off homer. He also closed out the Nationals’ 14-12 comeback win Thursday night. His situation is worth watching moving forward, both because of the foot, and because of his workload. No more information was available about his foot as of game-time Saturday.

Doolittle is not the only overworked reliever on this staff right now. Brandon Kintzler has thrown on three consecutive days. Kelvin Herrera has thrown two of the last three days and warmed up on the other. Ryan Madson has worked two out of three days, and warmed up multiple times, too. In other words, the Nationals need Max Scherzer to give them innings Saturday — and could probably use a bigger cushion than the ones they’ve been carrying to the later innings lately.

Regardless of Doolittle’s availability Saturday, the good news for the Nationals is that they do not expect the foot to be a major issue — a rare dodged bullet for this injury-plagued team. They got more good news Saturday, too. Outfielder Victor Robles and reliever Koda Glover both played in a Gulf Coast League game, marking the beginning of a long-awaited return to action for both players. Glover, expected to be a key part of this bullpen when the season began, has been out since spring training with lingering shoulder trouble. Robles hyperextended his elbow in April, an injury that made a dramatic impact on this Nationals season, since he would probably have been called up instead of Juan Soto. Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez said they expect both players could be ready to contribute when rosters expand in September.

Rizzo said Robles has no lingering health concerns, that he started playing in games because he is totally healthy, and no longer requires a brace of any kind on the once-injured elbow. Glover, meanwhile, should not need much of a rehab assignment once he rebuilds strength. At that time, the Nationals can send him to Class AAA Syracuse or bring him to the big leagues, as dictated by their needs.

Matt Wieters, meanwhile, is scheduled to catch seven innings for Class AA Harrisburg Saturday, then do the same Sunday. If all goes well, he could be active as soon as Monday.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (44-43)

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto LF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper RF

Mark Reynolds 1B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Wilmer Difo 2B

Pedro Severino C

Max Scherzer P

MIAMI MARLINS (36-54)

Derek Dietrich LF

Starlin Castro 2B

J.T. Realmuto C

Justin Bour 1B

Garrett Cooper RF

JT Riddle SS

Miguel Rojas 3B

Yadiel Rivera CF

Wei-Yin Chen