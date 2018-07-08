

Matt Wieters could return Monday for the Nationals. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

Playing in his first game since straining his left hamstring on May 10, Matt Wieters went 1 for 4 with a double and a strikeout for Class AA Harrisburg on Saturday. But those results are secondary. What matters is he emerged feeling good and healthy, according to Nationals Manager Dave Martinez. He caught seven innings and tested the hamstring on the base paths three times. It was all positive.

“He played really well and said he felt great, which is nice,” Martinez said. “He ran a couple balls out to first base and had no issues. He felt great catching. Hit the ball fairly well.”

Wieters was scheduled to catch for Harrisburg again on Sunday — probably six or second innings, Martinez said — before being reevaluated, meaning Wieters could return as early as Monday, when the Nationals begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

How often he’ll play when he returns remains unclear. Martinez mentioned Wieters starting perhaps two or three days a week at first, building as he goes along. The 32-year-old switch-hitter was batting .231 with a .727 OPS in 23 games before his injury.

“We’re going to have to assess that when he comes back,” Martinez said. “We’ll see how he feels after today because this will be his second day in a row. And that’s always the toughest thing — when these guys come back, is how many days they can play.”

Washington has dealt with the worst production from the catcher position across baseball since Wieters went down. In 52 games, Nationals catchers rank last in the majors batting average (.152), on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.446), and wRC+ (16). They’re tied for last with two home runs.

Pedro Severino and Spencer Kieboom have split catching duties in Wieters’s absence, with Severino assuming the bulk of the workload. One of them will be optioned to the minors when Wieters returns. Entering Sunday, Kieboom was batting .217 with a .549 OPS in 20 games. Meanwhile, Severino was batting .171 with a .510 OPS, but has shown improvement at the plate recently and has hit two home runs in the last week.

“I’m glad to see that his bat is coming around,” Martinez said. “And he’s working really hard with [hitting coach Kevin Long] trying to shorten his swing a little bit and getting on top of the baseball and hitting line drives.”

Martinez, however, wasn’t happy that Severino celebrated his second home run — a three-run blast Saturday against the Miami Marlins — with a bat flip.

“I didn’t like that,” Martinez said. “We talked about that, too. Yeah, I’m not a big fan of that. I get these guys who hit a lot of home runs, whatever. But when you have two, the bat flip doesn’t play. And he knows about that now.”

NOTES

—Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to pitch on a rehab assignment Tuesday, but Martinez said a decision on where hadn’t been made as of Sunday morning. Strasburg hasn’t pitch in a live game since going on the disabled list June 10 with right shoulder inflammation. He pitched in a simulated game at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

—Looking to get Mark Reynolds in the lineup after two big days and give Anthony Rendon a breather, Martinez decided to start Reynolds at third base. Reynolds has significant experience at third base (733 career starts) and regularly takes ground balls there during batting practice, but he’s been limited to four innings there this season after not appearing at third base since 2015. But Reynolds is red-hot is 6 for 6 with three home runs, a double and 11 RBI in his last six plate appearances, a stretch that began with Friday’s walk-off homer and continued with a 5-for-5, 10-RBI performance Saturday.

MARLINS (36-55)

Derek Dietrich LF

Brian Anderson RF

J.T. Realmuto C

Justin Bour 1B

Starlin Castro 2B

Martin Prado 2B

JT Riddle SS

Cameron Maybin CF

Trevor Richards P

NATIONALS (45-43)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto LF

Bryce Harper CF

Mark Reynolds 3B

Matt Adams 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Spencer Kieboom C

Tanner Roark P