

Matt Wieters is back in the Nationals’ lineup. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

The Washington Nationals activated Matt Wieters on Monday, scratching off another noteworthy name from their dwindling disabled list. Pedro Severino was optioned to Class AAA Syracuse to make room on the roster.

Wieters underwent surgery to repair his left hamstring on May 17 — six days after going on the disabled list. He returns to the Nationals after playing two games for Class AA Harrisburg over the weekend. The veteran catcher caught seven innings Saturday night before logging five innings in a Sunday matinee. He went 1 for 6 with a double, a walk and two strikeouts.

He’s catching and batting eighth Monday night for the Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“It was a pretty good test right away, but also it gives me the confidence that it’s ready for tonight,” the 32-year-old Wieters said.

[The Nationals are in legitimate jeopardy of missing the playoffs]

Wieters said he has been working to adjust his running form to reduce stress on his hamstrings and didn’t feel any discomfort on the base paths during his rehab assignment. But Wieters won’t be counted on for his running ability. He is, above all, a steadying presence behind the plate for a pitching staff that could use one.

Severino got the bulk of the playing time during Wieters’s absence, but the Nationals chose to keep Spencer Kieboom when they needed to clear space. Manager Dave Martinez mentioned a factor in the decision was that the Nationals would rather have Severino play every day. But the 24-year-old occasionally struggled handling the pitching staff and batted .171 with a .510 OPS in 63 games. Without Wieters, the Nationals had the worst offensive production in baseball from their catchers.

[Boswell: The Nationals’ starting rotation is a disaster, and it may ruin their season]

“I didn’t bat well enough,” Severino said in Spanish. “I know that. They had a decision to make and they made it. I just got to keep working.”

Said Martinez: “We talk a lot with him about forget about hitting home runs and move the ball. Whether it’s stay on the ball and hit the ball the other way. Just try to move the ball. Be more of a situational hitter. So I know he’s going to down there and work on putting the ball in play and moving the ball.”

While Wieters was well below replacement level last season, he represents a significant upgrade for the Nationals as they push to finish the first half on a strong note with their seven-game road trip heading into the all-star break. The veteran was batting .231 with a .727 OPS in 23 games before the injury.

“He led our pitching staff,” Martinez said. “And Sevy did a great job. He really did. For being a young catcher and stepping in he did a wonderful job. But having a veteran guy back like Wieters to handle the staff is pretty good.”

Notes:

— Stephen Strasburg will make his rehab start with Class A Potomac in Lynchburg, Va., Martinez announced Monday. It will Strasburg’s first start in a live game since he landed on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on June 10. Strasburg threw 50 pitches in a simulated game Friday and emerged without a problem.

— Ryan Zimmerman traveled with the Nationals on their road trip, where he is slated to work out in front of the club’s training staff before possibly going on a rehab assignment. Martinez said the club hopes to have the first back after the all-star break. Zimmerman was placed on the disabled list May 12 with a strained oblique.

NATIONALS (45-44)

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto LF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper CF

Matt Adams 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Adam Eaton RF

Matt Wieters C

Jefry Rodriguez P

PIRATES (41-48)

Corey Dickerson LF

Starling Marte CF

Gregory Polanco RF

Colin Moran 3B

David Freese 1B

Josh Harrison 2B

Max Moroff SS

Ivan Nova P

Read more Nationals coverage:

Quietly lurking in the minors, Nationals’ forgotten relief reinforcements work on their games

Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Sean Doolittle to represent Nationals at All-Star Game

Tanner Roark doesn’t have any answers as Nationals drop series finale to Marlins

‘It’s a struggle, to be honest with you’: Kevin Long on the quest to turn around the Nats’ offense

The Nats must avoid the sense of entitlement that doomed them in 2013 and 2015