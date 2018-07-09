

Nationals pitcher Jefry Rodriguez will start Monday against the Pirates, his third start of the season. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

If there was one word to sum up how the Washington Nationals have been playing over the past few months, it would be unsteady. Unsteady in the sense that the Nationals have suffered more shutouts since June 1 than they did all of last season. Unsteady because Washington quickly went from having the National League’s best ERA to the worst in the majors.

They hit their lowest point of the season in late April, when the Nationals were five games below .500. They rebounded with a six-game winning streak, but this past week got swept by the Boston Red Sox before going 3-1 against the Miami Marlins, a team that has had plenty of its own problems.

These were just the latest chapters in the Nationals’ up-and-down season, in which they were once 11 games over .500 (May 30) and now sit at 45-44 and in third place in the National League East.

Next up for the Nationals is the Pirates, who have been struggling to find a rhythm as well and could offer Washington an opportunity to flip its fortunes ahead of the all-star break.

STRONG START FORGOTTEN

The Pittsburgh Pirates started the season off strong, but they have fallen below .500 and are sitting in fourth place in the National League Central with a 40-48 record. They have found it difficult to piece together a winning streak that lasts longer than two games.

The Pirates have also been hit with the injury bug. Namely, they had been without catcher Francisco Cervelli, who was their best hitter before being placed on the disabled list on June 22 and returned to the lineup on Sunday.

Cervelli landed on the DL with a concussion that he says was caused by an accumulation of blows to the head. He complained of vision problems and said that he felt “down and dizzy” before the team shut him down.

Cervelli was in the mix of names to play in this year’s All-Star Game before the DL stint and could give the Pirates a much-needed spark just before the season’s midway point.

[‘It’s a struggle, to be honest with you’: Kevin Long on the quest to turn around the Nats’ offense]

WIETERS’ RETURN IMMINENT

The Nationals may have their own starting catcher back in the lineup this week, as well. Matt Wieters, who was placed on the disabled list in May with a left hamstring strain, which later required surgery, could return as early as Monday.

Wieters played in two rehab assignment games over the weekend with Class AA Harrisburg. On Saturday, Wieters caught seven innings and went 1 for 4 with a double and a strikeout. Most importantly, he emerged healthy and was back in Harrisburg’s lineup at catcher Sunday. The 32-year-old went 0 for 2 with a walk and a strikeout.

When Wieters returns, whether it is on Monday or later on the Nationals’ road trip, either Pedro Severino or Spencer Kieboom, who have been sharing Wieters’s workload, will be optioned to the minors.

RODRIGUEZ GETS ANOTHER SHOT

Jefry Rodriguez will be making his fourth appearance for the Nationals on Monday in the series opener against the Pirates. After allowing nine earned runs across his only two major league starts, the 24-year-old has something to prove in the spot start.

Rodriguez was called up to the majors from Class AAA Syracuse after Eric Fedde was shifted to the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder injury. He has appeared in four games for the Nationals and holds a 5.52 ERA with 13 strikeouts. Washington won both of his two starts.

While Rodriguez boasts potent stuff, he struggles with command at times. Curveballs and fastballs make up his comfort zone. But Rodriguez still has issues throwing his change-up with consistency; without it, he’s had difficulty pitching deep into games. His longest outing of the season came against the Orioles in June; he gave up four hits, walked three batters and struck out six across five innings.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Monday: RHP Jefry Rodriguez vs. RHP Ivan Nova

Tuesday: RHP Jeremy Hellickson vs. TBD

Wednesday: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP Trevor Williams

Read more Nationals:

The Nats must avoid the sense of entitlement that doomed them in 2013 and 2015

Tanner Roark doesn’t have any answers as Nationals drop series finale to Marlins

Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Sean Doolittle to represent Nationals at All-Star Game

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle undergoes a precautionary MRI on his foot

Stephen Strasburg on schedule to return for Nats’ first series after all-star break