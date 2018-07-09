

Welcome to Minor League Monday, our weekly look at the goings-on around the Nationals’ affiliates.

Over the weekend, a familiar name popped up in the box score for the Gulf Coast Nationals, one of the Washington Nationals’ rookie league teams. A kid named Koda Glover pitched a scoreless inning, walked a man and struck out two. Glover’s name hadn’t appeared in a professional box score since June 10, 2017, when a back problem led to shoulder trouble that rendered him inactive for the rest of the season. He had missed the end of the 2016 season due to injury, too. He missed spring training with shoulder trouble, officially with inflammation in his rotator cuff. For the first time in more than a year, he pitched in a professional game this weekend. He is supposedly on the mend.

The official word from Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez is that Glover is finally making progress. For months, he was shut down. Then, he was building up, going through one of those “throwing programs” this team always talks about when it doesn’t know exactly what to say about a pitcher’s slow progress. But now, he seems to be building. Martinez said the 25-year-old is still a long way from pitching on back-to-back days, but relievers do not need the same kind of slow build that starters require. They throw an inning or two at a time. They do not need as much time between outings. Slowly but surely, Glover can build back to regular relief stamina, at which point the Nationals can reinstate him from the 60-day disabled list.

Though that reinstatement still seems weeks away, and will require a man prone to setbacks to have none, Rizzo and Martinez indicated Glover could appear in the majors again this season. That does not mean they will be willing to hand a spot over as soon as he is ready. Depending on the state of their big league bullpen — which right now can best be described as “crowded” and “exhausted” — Glover could return to Class AAA Syracuse instead. All of this is weeks away, of course. But with that big fastball and a slider that sometimes seems to define the depths of human abilities, Glover could provide a big boost to this bullpen down the stretch. He owns a 5.08 ERA in 42 big league appearances, which is not an eye-popping statistic, but he has the stuff to be a big league closer and enough confidence and craziness to fit the usual profile. The Nationals currently have four pitchers with big league closing experience in their bullpen, and won’t need late-inning help if all stay healthy. But a future closer could certainly help in the fifth or sixth inning.

Meanwhile, another former late-game weapon is slowly climbing back into the picture. Right-hander Aaron Barrett, not seen in the big leagues since 2015, is pitching for Auburn in the New York-Penn League. Barrett has been slowly rebuilding from a gruesome arm injury that struck as he was making his way back from Tommy John two years ago. Once enough of a staple of the big league bullpen that he was allowed to fail on the grandest stage in the 2014 National League Division Series, Barrett has seen his fastball climb back into the low-90s and is able to throw the wipeout slider that earned him a heavy workload in the first place.

Barrett, like Glover, is not exactly near a return. He is currently pitching one game, then resting for two days, easing his way back into work after an unprecedented injury for which he and his doctors are writing a rehabilitation protocol as they go. Barrett has thrown scoreless innings in three of his four outings since returning to professional games, and he is averaging more than a strikeout per inning.

With Glover on the mend and Wander Suero, Trevor Gott, Tim Collins, Austin L. Adams and others waiting at Syracuse for opening in the big league bullpen, Barrett’s path to the majors this year is not exactly clear. He is no sure thing to make his way all the way back this season. But he is closer than he has been since his arm snapped. Perhaps he will find his way back sooner than later.

