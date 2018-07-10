

Nationals “reliever” Mark Reynolds throws during the ninth inning Sunday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH – The Washington Nationals’ bullpen got, by its recent standards, a breather Monday. After Nationals relievers logged 24 innings over the previous five days – including a third of an inning by infielder Mark Reynolds – just three relievers were needed to pitch three innings in Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Still, the workload has remained onerous, and Nationals Manager Dave Martinez hinted that a move to bolster the bullpen was possible Tuesday.

“After this, I’ll sit down with [General Manager Mike Rizzo] and see what we’re going to do,” Martinez said. “But we definitely need to do something, because those guys are getting run out there every day. Like I said, some of these guys are having to pitch multiple innings a lot and they won’t survive the whole year doing that.”

[Boswell: The Nationals’ starting rotation is a disaster, and it may ruin their season]

The obvious moves would be optioning Jefry Rodriguez – Monday’s starter – to make room on the roster because the Nationals don’t need a fifth starter until Saturday and could have an eight-man bullpen until then. Relievers Sammy Solis, who was recently optioned but still leads the team with 40 relief appearances, and Wander Suero are candidates to join the club in that scenario. Austin Voth, a starter, would provide length, though the Nationals could decide to have him start Saturday against the New York Mets. He is the only starting pitcher in the Nationals’ minor league system on the club’s 40-man roster.

The Nationals are in this predicament because their starters haven’t pitched beyond the fifth inning in five of the last six games. Of those five, only two pitched into the fifth inning. The short outings have shifted an unsustainable onus on the seven-man relief corps.

[Fancy Stats: The Nationals are in legitimate jeopardy of missing the playoffs]

“It’s been tough,” Martinez said. “I’ve said this before, our bullpen’s been heroic. These guys come and doing things they haven’t done. Pitching two or three days in a row, pitching multiple innings, they’re doing well. But I think over the course of a season things turn around. Our starting pitchers will get back in form and they’ll pitch six, seven innings and our bullpen will get the rest that they need. But right now we’ve got to keep fighting, keep scratching and clawing.”

The Nationals’ starting rotation figures to improve once Stephen Strasburg returns, which could be right after the all-star break. The right-hander, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, is slated to start Tuesday in a rehab game for Class A Potomac. If all goes well, he’ll like start another minor league game before being activated. Until then, the Nationals must get innings from their current starters. It’s on Jeremy Hellickson to shoulder the load Wednesday.

