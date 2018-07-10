

Sean Doolittle is hobbled by left toe inflammation. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

PITTSBURGH – The Washington Nationals placed all-star closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day disabled list with left toe inflammation and optioned right-hander Jefry Rodriguez to Class AAA Syracuse on Tuesday. Right-handers Austin Voth and Wander Suero were both recalled from Syracuse to take their places on the roster.

Doolittle, 31, underwent an MRI exam on his foot Saturday after tripping over a mound. The test didn’t reveal any structural damage, but Doolittle hasn’t pitched since and the discomfort was evidently enough for the Nationals to believe he needs time for it to heal. Doolittle made his second all-star team on Sunday after pitching to a 1.45 ERA and compiling 22 saves in 35 games this season.

The 24-year-old Rodriguez was sent back to the minors after allowing six runs in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. By optioning Rodriguez, the Nationals gave themselves an extra arm for a bullpen that is running on fumes. Suero is strictly a reliever, but Voth is a starter who could provide length if necessary. If he isn’t needed out of the bullpen, the Nationals could have him start Saturday against the New York Mets. That would have been Rodriguez’s turn.

Suero, 26, returns to the Nationals after posting a 3.63 ERA in 15 appearances for them earlier this season. The 26-year-old Voth, meanwhile, has been called up twice this season but hasn’t yet made his major league debut. He has a 3.55 ERA in 15 starts for Syracuse this season. In his last seven starts, Voth has tallied a 2.18 ERA across 45 1/3 innings.

