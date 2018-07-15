

Bryce Harper is getting some rest before the demands of all-star hosting set in. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A day after he and his manager answered questions about a groundball he didn’t run out in the series opener, Bryce Harper isn’t in the Washington Nationals lineup for the finale Sunday. Dave Martinez said he wanted to give Harper a day off, since he will have to deal with the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game this week, and won’t get the same time to relax as his teammates.

[Why did anyone ask about Bryce Harper not running out a double play? Optics, mostly.]

“He’s got all this stuff going on,” Martinez said. “He doesn’t get many days off, so I thought this was a good opportunity.”

Harper appeared in all but one of the Nationals’ first 95 games, coming off the bench in a handful of others. Barring a pinch-hit appearance Sunday, he will head to the break with a .214 average, .833 OPS, 23 homers and 54 RBI. He is tied for third on the team in Fangraphs’s Wins Above Replacement with 1.5 — the same number as Juan Soto and Matt Adams. Anthony Rendon (3.1) and Trea Turner (2.8) lead the team.

Daniel Murphy will also rest Sunday after playing three days in a row in this series. Martinez said the Nationals hope to keep him on that schedule, and must be aware of his still-recovering knee. Murphy has hit .289 with a .780 OPS over his last 15 games, .444 over his last seven.

Gio Gonzalez will be available out of the bullpen Sunday, as he will miss his turn through the rotation because of the break. Gonzalez would have been on turn to pitch Monday, and while Martinez said he would rather not need the lefty in relief of Jeremy Hellickson Sunday, he will have that option.

He should not need him, however. The Nationals added a fresh arm to their bullpen Sunday when they optioned Austin Voth to Class AAA Syracuse after his major league debut Saturday. Voth allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings, showing promise but not perfection. He struggled during his third trip through the Mets’ lineup, and said afterward he knows he needs to fine-tune things before he can work effectively through a big league lineup multiple times.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (47-48)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto LF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Matt Adams 1B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Matt Wieters C

Jeremy Hellickson P

Wilmer Difo 2B

NEW YORK METS (39-54)

Brandon Nimmo CF

Asdrubal Cabrera 2B

Jose Bautista RF

Michael Conforto LF

Wilmer Flores 1B

Devin Mesoraco C

Jose Reyes 3B

Amed Rosario SS

Corey Oswalt P