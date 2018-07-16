

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer will again start on the mound for the National League all-star team. (Amber Searls/USA Today Sports)

As inevitable as it has felt at times during the last three months, Max Scherzer starting the 2018 All-Star Game in his home stadium was not a given. So many things had to go right for the reigning Cy Young Award winner to start this game again, with geography, sentimentality and personality aligning just so. But as he has so often in his Nationals tenure, Scherzer made it all look easy.

He leads the National League in innings pitched, strikeouts, WHIP and batting average against. He is striking out more batters per nine innings than anyone in the National League, even as his pace slowed considerably in his last few starts before the end of the first half. Monday, Dave Roberts named him the National League’s starter for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, his second straight start and third of his career. He will face Red Sox starter Chris Sale for the second straight season, too.

“It’s [Max’s] city. It’s his ballpark,” Roberts said. ” . . . To give the ball to Max, it’s an honor for me to watch him do his thing.”

Scherzer had a feeling the opportunity was coming, but didn’t want to talk about it until everything was official. Nobody enjoys this opportunity quite like Scherzer, for whom nothing is more appealing than facing the most formidable lineup possible, no matter what the setting.

“When Dave told me he was going to give me the nod, so many emotions when you know you’re pitching in your home park,” Scherzer said. “This is such an honor for the game to be here . . . I can only imagine what it’s going to be like to have the Nats fans here supporting all of us.”

Scherzer desperately wants to get an at-bat in the All-Star Game, though that will not happen. The teams will use a designated hitter Tuesday night. Scherzer will not get a chance to face Sale. Among pitchers with at least 30 plate appearances, Scherzer owns the fourth-best average in the majors (.256). If he were to get that at-bat, it would come against the man who leads all of Major League Baseball in strikeouts. Sale is the only one who has been able to out-whiff Scherzer this year.

He also likes to let loose during these games. In 2016, Scherzer was overjoyed to learn that the Petco Park radar gun clocked one of his pitches at 100 miles per hour and still shakes his head when reminded the gun was juiced. He has pitched in four All-Star Games in his career and has yet to allow a run. If he pitches just one inning Tuesday, Scherzer is guaranteed to face Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve and Mike Trout.

“He’s going to be amped up for his hometown crowd,” Trout said. “It’s always a battle when you face the best.”

Should he be allowed to continue past the first inning — and the only indication Roberts gave of his plan was that Jacob DeGrom would follow Scherzer — the right-hander will work against an American League lineup so loaded that Orioles shortstop Manny Machado will hit seventh. Bryce Harper will hit sixth for the National League and will start in center field, making his fifth career All-Star Game start. He will play center field, flanked by Matt Kemp in left and Nick Markakis in right.

Scherzer becomes the first pitcher to start consecutive All-Star Games for the National League since Randy Johnson in 2000 and 2001. He’s the first to start in his home park since Matt Harvey in 2013 and the 12th pitcher to do that overall.

AMERICAN LEAGUE LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Jose Altuve 2B

Mike Trout CF

J.D. Martinez DH

Jose Ramirez 3B

Aaron Judge LF

Manny Machado SS

Jose Abreu 1B

Salvador Perez C

NATIONAL LEAGUE LINEUP

Javy Baez 2B

Nolan Arenado 3B

Paul Goldschmidt DH

Freddie Freeman 1B

Matt Kemp LF

Bryce Harper CF

Nick Markakis RF

Brandon Crawford SS

Willson Contreras C

