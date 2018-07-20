

Stephen Strasburg is slated to start Friday night’s game against the Braves. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports)

The second half of the Washington Nationals’ season began with the return of franchise staples Stephen Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman, both of whom were activated from the disabled list Friday. Strasburg will start against the Atlanta Braves. Zimmerman, interestingly, will not.

Strasburg had been on the disabled list since June 9 with right shoulder inflammation, since which time the Nationals’ rotation owns the worst ERA in the majors (6.26). To that point, the Nationals had one of the top two ERAs in the National League. At the time of the injury, Strasburg figured he would not miss the rest of the season and that the injury would not linger. The veteran, who has spent most of his career learning how to manage himself and his body, was correct. Strasburg was pitching to a 3.46 ERA and striking out 10.6 batters per nine innings at the time of his injury.

Zimmerman has been out since early May with an oblique injury that some posited also might have included calf trouble. The first baseman has denied that suggestion and showed no signs of calf trouble as he worked on the field in recent weeks. He played three rehab games this week at Class A Potomac and Class AA Harrisburg, finishing 4 for 9 with a double, a homer and a strikeout.

The 33-year-old was hitting .217 at the time of his injury, and continued slow offensive stretches will lead to a somewhat awkward problem. Can Manager Dave Martinez justify playing Zimmerman over the left-handed Matt Adams, who is hitting .288 with 15 homers and a .927 on-base-plus-slugging percentage? Adams’s numbers drop dramatically against left-handed pitching, which makes using Zimmerman and Adams as a platoon a no-brainer. But Zimmerman has never been a platoon player, and sliding into that role would be a major demotion. Adding to the complication is the presence of Matt Reynolds, another veteran first baseman who has established himself as a reliable right-handed bench bat.

The Nationals avoided making a decision on their bench Friday by optioning right-hander Wander Suero to Class AAA Syracuse instead of moving out Reynolds or outfielder Brian Goodwin. (Reliever Trevor Gott had been optioned before the all-star break, leaving one roster spot open.) The Nationals will have to make that decision eventually; they are carrying just six relievers in a bullpen whose main concern all season has been a heavy workload. Still, everyone will be fresh to begin this weekend after the four-day All-Star Game break, so the Nationals probably can afford a few days with a short bullpen. Closer Sean Doolittle, on the disabled list with foot trouble, is likely to return any day now. When he does, the team will have to decide who goes to clear space, and it seems unlikely to be a pitcher.

Complications aside, Zimmerman’s return will be symbolic for a team hoping to reestablish itself in the second half. Strasburg will alter the complexion of the rotation entirely, as evidenced by the fact that it fell apart without him. For now, Zimmerman seems likely to ease back into regular duty, and Martinez chose Adams to play Friday night against Braves right-hander Anibal Sanchez. Perhaps that signals his plan for the lineup against right-handers the rest of the way.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (48-48)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Matt Adams 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Matt Wieters C

Stephen Strasburg P

ATLANTA BRAVES (52-42)