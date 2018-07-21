

Saturday’s game against the Braves has been rained out. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

Perhaps the best news about the drenching rain that hit Washington on Saturday, at least as it pertains to the Nationals, is that a rainout will not cost them any momentum — they had none to lose. The team called the game around 2 p.m. Saturday, far earlier than normal, a nod to the forecast that called for rain to continue late into the evening and most of the day Sunday. The team has not announced a rescheduling plan yet, though a doubleheader Sunday seems unlikely due to the ominous forecast.

The rainout could help the Nationals in multiple ways. First of all, it allows some of the tension that bubbled over between Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg on Friday night to disperse — though to hear Strasburg and Dave Martinez tell it, all parties were “good” when they left the field. Secondly, the rainout gives Sean Doolittle another day to recover, and potentially limits the number of days the Nationals will spend walking the innings tightrope with a six-man bullpen. When they activated Ryan Zimmerman Friday night, they opted to send down a reliever in his place, hoping Strasburg would pitch deep into Friday’s game. He lasted 4 2/3 innings, and Martinez had to use all his relievers besides Ryan Madson and Kelvin Herrera. The day off will also allow his bullpen to rest.

[Nationals players express concerns about Dave Martinez’s handling of the pitching staff]

Gio Gonzalez was scheduled to face Sean Newcomb Saturday, and exactly what will happen to the Nationals’ pitching plans from here remains unclear. Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch Sunday’s game. The Nationals have no days off until the following Monday.

For now, they will rest, just one day after the all-star break and do so a game under .500. Their quest for redemption stalled Friday night with their 8-5 loss to the Braves. They will have to wait at least one more day to renew it again.

