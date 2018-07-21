

Sean Doolittle is going to need more time to recover from his foot injury, which doesn’t feel like good news for the Nationals. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Sean Doolittle jogged Friday afternoon, and that represented progress. But he did not come off the disabled list on his first day eligible to do so, which qualified as a disappointment. Doolittle’s left foot continues to cause him trouble when executing his delivery, which means what he thought would be a 10-day DL stint will last longer.

Doolittle said his bullpen session did not go well. He was “erratic,” and didn’t have the kind of life on or command of his fastball necessary to close out games. Given the importance of those duties, the Nationals cannot afford to have Doolittle figure it out on the fly.

“The good news about this is I’ve been able to play catch every day,” Doolittle said. “I’ve been able to long toss several times. My shoulder is in great shape. My arm feels fresh. There’s good velocity on the ball coming out of my hand, but it doesn’t have the life on it I really need to be effective if I’m going to help this team out. So over these next couple days, that’s really the next step, to get into my mechanics the way I need to be effective.”

The 29-year-old landed on the disabled list June 10, having undergone an MRI that showed no major damage to his foot. He initially thought the problem would be eradicated in the allotted 10 days, and though he will need more than that, the Nationals hope he will return this weekend. They are banking on it so heavily, in fact, that they decided to risk carrying a six-man bullpen to open the second half. Instead of sending down Brian Goodwin or designating Mark Reynolds for assignment — two obvious, if difficult moves that could clear a roster spot for Ryan Zimmerman — they optioned relievers Wander Suero and Trevor Gott to Class AAA Syracuse. Nationals relievers have complained about their workloads all season. Having one fewer reliever than normal feels like a risk.

Asked how long the team can walk that tightrope, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said: “I don’t think very long. I really feel Doo is right around the corner here, so hopefully it’s a matter of days, but we’ll see.”

Kelvin Herrera will continue to close in Doolittle’s absence — at least, he will usually close. Martinez used Ryan Madson in that situation once in New York before the break, and is open to the idea of matchups late. Herrera has struggled lately, and is pitching to a 4.22 ERA in 11 appearances as a National. He says he is healthy, and he and his manager have both suggested a struggle with command. His velocity remains in the high 90s, which is generally a good sign.

But the back end of the bullpen will not be the problem. Middle relief will suffer most if starters cannot go deep. Nationals decision-makers banked on Strasburg going deep Friday, but he could not get out of the fifth inning. This relief corps will probably need help sooner than later.

Martinez is handcuffed in situations like these. Shawn Kelley can pitch an inning at a time, but not more than two days in a row, if that. Brandon Kintzler and Ryan Madson have both made known their desires to be monitored more closely. Justin Miller has struggled lately, in part because he was overworked before the all-star break. Matt Grace can carry a heavy load, but, like Kelley, can’t do so on back-to-back days. In other words, should Gio Gonzalez struggle Saturday, the Nationals will need help. They might not be able to wait for Doolittle to return.

The problem, however, is that neither Suero nor Gott can be recalled unless an injury clears the spot. The Nationals could bring back Sammy Solis until Doolittle returns, but would then have to option him back to Syracuse when Doolittle is healthy. And in any scenario, adding another pitcher means sacrificing a position player — likely Goodwin to Syracuse or Reynolds to waivers. The Nationals hope to keep both players somehow. A difficult decision is looming for this front office, and it did not get easier when Strasburg struggled Friday night.

