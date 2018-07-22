

Brian Goodwin couldn’t get playing time in Washington. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals traded outfielder Brian Goodwin to the Kansas City Royals for minor league right-hander Jacob Condra-Bogan and recalled left-hander Sammy Solis from Class AAA Syracuse, the club announced on Sunday, alleviating the logjam in their outfield to get back to a standard seven-man bullpen.

A former first-round pick, the 27-year-old Goodwin finally established himself as a major leaguer last season, posting an .811 OPS with 13 home runs in 74 while playing all three outfield spots before falling victim to Washington’s outfield surplus this season. He was on the Nationals’ Opening Day roster and played regularly before injuring his wrist in mid-April, but the landscape had changed by the time he was reinstated on June 1.

Within a week, he was the odd man out after Juan Soto’s emergence and Adam Eaton’s return from the disabled list. He made just three starts since getting activated. Otherwise, he was used a pinch-hitter, a late-game defensive upgrade or an injury replacement. He batted .200 with a .674 OPS and three home runs in 79 plate appearances this season. He was out of minor league options so the Nationals risked losing him on waivers if they designated him for assignment.

“He’s a professional,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “It was tough because I couldn’t get him in the lineup. So for him he’s going to get an opportunity to go to Kansas City to play, which is good . . . But he was sad because this was his first team that he’s played for and he knows no better. But I said, this will open up doors for you and you get a chance to play and you kick-start your career again and you go from there.”

Solis, 29, returns to Washington after spending a few weeks with Syracuse, where he posted a 6.75 ERA in five appearances. Washington’s decision to send him down was shocking to both Solis and his teammates. Solis was leading the league with 40 relief appearances when he was optioned on June 30 and he did not hide his disappointment. He explained he believed his heavy workload had affected his velocity, which had affected his performance. He was upset but understood he was the only reliever with options remaining.

Pitching sporadically over the past three weeks, however, may have helped Solis. According to Martinez, his fastball was back up to 94 mph again recently.

“Talked to [Syracuse Manager] Randy Knorr and he said he’s been pitching better,” Martinez said. “Another left-hander in the bullpen that we could use and I expect him to come up here and do his job. He pitched well for a little bit there for us and, hopefully, he comes back and helps us win.”

Condra-Bogan was drafted in the 32nd round in 2017, but didn’t sign. He then pitched to a 1.17 ERA for the Frontier League’s Washington WildThings last season and the Royals signed him in February. The 23-year-old, who boasts a 99-mph fastball, has spent most of the season in Low A, but was recently called up to High A. He’s posted a 3.00 ERA and 40 strikeouts to three walks across the two levels.

BRAVES (53-42)

Ronald Acuna Jr. LF

Charlie Culberson 2B

Freddie Freeman 1B

Nick Markakis RF

Tyler Flowers C

Johan Camargo 3B

Ender Inciarte CF

Dansby Swanson SS

Mike Foltynewicz P

NATIONALS (48-49)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Matt Adams 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Matt Wieters C

Max Scherzer P