MILWAUKEE — Ryan Zimmerman is back in the Nationals’ starting lineup Monday, his first start since being activated from the disabled list Friday. Matt Adams has been starting in his place and crushes right-handed pitching. But the Nationals do not face a left-hander in this series, so Manager Dave Martinez could not get Zimmerman in the lineup and play the matchups. He opted to do the former, which is perhaps an indication that Zimmerman and Adams will not be in a straight platoon moving forward. Their playing time will be complicated.

[Boswell: Follow the leader? The Nationals would love to, but none has emerged.]

Zimmerman is hitting .216 with a .683 OPS, but 115 of his 116 at-bats came before the oblique injury that cost him two months. He owns a career .789 OPS against right-handed pitching and a .905 OPS against lefties, meaning his track record shows he is not the kind of player that necessarily requires a platoon complement. But Adams is hitting right-handed pitching so prolifically right now (.293 average, .971 OPS) that Martinez can hardly afford to sit him to make room. Mark Reynolds lurks as another option, though he seems almost certain to serve as a full-time bat off the bench.

In the meantime, Zimmerman will hit cleanup as Anthony Rendon moves to the second spot in the order Monday night against soft-tossing righty Jhoulys Chacin.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (49-49)

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper CF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Juan Soto LF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Trea Turner SS

Matt Wieters C

Gio Gonzalez P

