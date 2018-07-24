

Trea Turner is the first player Manager Dave Martinez has benched for disciplinary reasons this season. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — A few hours after he was named the Washington Nationals’ 2018 Heart and Hustle Award winner, Trea Turner was officially out of the team’s lineup. Manager Dave Martinez benched Turner for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after the shortstop bunted in Monday night’s loss then walked out of the batter’s box and tossed his batting gloves away. He probably would have been out if he had run to first. But as Turner put it later, “I probably should have run to first.”

Martinez agreed and said he was so surprised by Turner’s reaction that he figured he must have fouled the bunt off his foot.

“I was like, ‘Why would he walk off the field?’ ” Martinez said. When he learned Turner had simply figured he would be out anyway, Martinez said: “We’re trying to win a ballgame. There’s a good chance he won’t play [Tuesday].”

Turner will indeed sit Tuesday night, and Wilmer Difo will play shortstop instead. Martinez has not benched a player for any publicly known reason this season. When Bryce Harper failed to run out a double play ball just before the all-star break, Martinez said he spoke to him about the play but did not bench him. When Pedro Severino flipped his bat after a home run in a blowout a week or so before that, Martinez made his displeasure known to the media. Severino was sent down to Class AAA a day later, but performance dictated that move, not the bat flip.

Still, the Turner play highlights another aspect of Martinez’s growth as a rookie manager, and it’s another example of how this team continues to test him. He has had to answer the critiques of his relievers, defend his sometimes-sulking superstar, manage a flurry of injuries that poked holes in what looked like a championship lineup and stay positive as his team finds itself as far back in the division as it has been in three years. He also has been willing to speak to the need for urgency and to admit that he sometimes thinks his team should show more of it. Turner, who is one of the more accountable players in the clubhouse after mistakes and his team’s losses, did not show that trait Monday night. Martinez benched him, and a precedent has been set.

Turner probably could use the day of rest. Since the day he learned he did not make the National League all-star team and was announced as a candidate for the Final Vote, he is hitting .114, worst of any qualified shortstop in the majors. He has struck out 14 times in 47 plate appearances in that span and he showed signs of frustration with several close calls — one of which hitting coach Kevin Long barked at Monday night, too. Long was ejected for that argument.

Whether correlation or coincidence, Turner’s slide has forced Martinez to move him down in the order to take the pressure off, although perhaps a day to reset will help him more than anything. The Nationals cannot afford to rest him much down the stretch. They have too much ground to make up, and Turner is one of those rare players who can single-handedly turn a simple groundball into a rally.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (49-50)

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper CF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Juan Soto LF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Wilmer Difo SS

Spencer Kieboom C

Jeremy Hellickson P

MILWAUKEE BREWERS (57-45)

Eric Thames RF

Lorenzo Cain CF

Christian Yelich LF

Jesus Aguilar 1B

Travis Shaw 3B

Tyler Saladino SS

Brad Miller 2B

Manny Pina C

Junior Guerra P