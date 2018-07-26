

With Stephen Strasburg back on the disabled list, Max Scherzer will have to carry the rotation. (Amber Searls/USA Today)

It’s July 26, five days before the non-waiver trade deadline, and people are wondering whether the Washington Nationals should sell. They’re wondering whether they should trade Bryce Harper. They’re wondering whether they should blow this season up. It’s a scenario nobody realistically envisioned. But the Nationals are 50-51. They’re seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East and 5 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the second wild card. The math is harsh.

There is some hope, though, as they begin a four-game series against the Miami Marlins in South Florida. The Marlins (44-59) have won eight of 12 games, but the Nationals recently handled them. On paper, it’s a series the Nationals should seize. But not much has come easy for Washington.

IT’S GO TIME

For weeks, the Nationals have said it’s time to piling up wins. And for weeks, they haven’t. That must change immediately. One thing is working in the Nationals’ favor: Their next 10 games are against three teams toiling under .500. After four games in Miami, the Nationals host the New York Mets for two games before the Cincinnati Reds visit Washington. None of the three clubs is a playoff contender. It’s a grand opportunity for the Nationals to gain ground in the division and wild card races.

The Nationals, however, haven’t been taking advantage of those chances with enough regularity. The Nationals took three of four from the Marlins earlier in the month after their players-only meeting, but then dropped two of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates and split four games with the Mets in New York before the all-star break. They’ve wasted opportunities. Whether they waste more before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline could have a significant impact on the club’s direction.

FOLLOWING ROARK’S LEAD

The Nationals got Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers: an outstanding start by someone not named Max Scherzer. Tanner Roark tossed eight scoreless innings. He compiled 11 strikeouts and allowed three hits. He became the first Nationals starter to post six scoreless innings since Scherzer accomplished the modest feat on June 5.

Counting on eight scoreless innings every day is futile, but the Nationals need more of what they got from Roark on Wednesday. They need quality innings from their starting rotation to alleviate pressure from the offense and the bullpen’s burden. That just got more difficult with the news Thursday morning that Stephen Strasburg has been placed on the disabled list, retroactive to July 22.

Strasburg was slated to start Thursday; now it will be Tommy Millone, a 31-year-old left-hander signed to a minor league contract last December. Millone, who hasn’t pitched in the majors this season, has tallied a 4.19 ERA in 20 starts for Class AAA Syracuse.

ANOTHER LOOK AT REALMUTO

In the Nationals’ ideal world, J.T. Realmuto is probably their catcher. He is one of the best — if not the best — at his position, a 27-year-old all-star at his peak. He’s batting .304 with an .884 OPS and 13 home runs. His 3.7 Baseball Reference WAR leads all catchers in the majors. To top it off, he’s under team control for another two seasons at a cheap rate. And therein lies the problem for the Nationals.

While Realmuto would solve the Nationals’ catching problem through the 2020 season, it would cost them. The Marlins’ position hasn’t changed. Yes, they’re rebuilding and probably aren’t legitimate playoff contenders for another few years, but they view Realmuto as an affordable cornerstone. While they sold off high-profile assets last offseason, they’re willing to hold onto Realmuto. There isn’t any urgency to trade him.

Which is why the Marlins have continued asking for either Juan Soto or Victor Robles as the centerpiece in a trade for Realmuto. The Nationals have been reluctant to part with either outfielder knowing Bryce Harper could leave this winter. The hang-up has prevented a deal. But Realmuto is the kind of asset General Manager Mike Rizzo covets, one that solves a problem now and in the future. If they Nationals show some life over the next few days, maybe Rizzo pivots. Or maybe he stays put and waits until the offseason to pry the elite catcher from Miami.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

THURSDAY: LHP Tommy Millone vs. RHP Dan Straily

FRIDAY: RHP Max Scherzer vs. LHP Pedro Lopez

SATURDAY: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP Trevor Richards

SUNDAY: RHP Jeremy Hellickson vs. RHP Jose Ureña