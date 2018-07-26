

MIAMI – Shortly after announcing Stephen Strasburg was back on the disabled list hours before he was scheduled to start, the Washington Nationals placed Anthony Rendon on the paternity leve list Thursday. The move takes another all-star-caliber player out of the equation for the start of a crucial series for the club deciding whether it should sell before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Under MLB’s paternity leave policy, teams can replace a player on the active roster for up to three days for the birth of a child.

Infielder Matt Reynolds will join the team to replace Rendon, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Reynolds appeared in 10 games for the Nationals earlier this season. He batted .259 with a .765 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 60 games for Class AAA Syracuse.

Rendon has been one of the Nationals’ few consistent hitters in recent weeks. Since June 18, the third baseman is batting .312 with nine home runs and a .969 OPS in 31 games. Mark Reynolds, not to be confused with Matt, will start at third base against the Miami Marlins Thursday night. It’ll be Reynolds’s second start at third base this season — and second since 2015.

NATIONALS (50-51)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Juan Soto LF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Mark Reynolds 3B

Matt Wieters C

Tommy Milone LHP