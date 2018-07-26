

Stephen Strasburg is on the disabled list again. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE — The Washington Nationals, never particularly forthcoming with injuries, hid news of another one in plain sight Thursday morning when the MLB transaction log revealed they had placed right-hander Stephen Strasburg back on the disabled list retroactive to July 22.

The 30-year-old had been on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation since June 10 before allowing six runs in 4 2/3 innings Friday night. He will go on the disabled list this time with a pinched nerve in his neck, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Nationals will call up left-hander Tommy Milone from Class AAA Syracuse to start in his place, according to a person familiar with their plans. Milone, a 10th-round choice of the Nationals in the 2008 draft, is pitching to a 4.19 ERA there this season.

After his first start back Friday night, Strasburg and Max Scherzer engaged in a heated argument in the dugout, one caught by cameras that had “nothing to do with pitching,” according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident. In hindsight, perhaps Strasburg was frustrated with the fact that he still did not feel right and it showed in the results. All of that is purely speculative.

Either way, the move comes hours after Tanner Roark rejuvenated dying hopes for this season with an eight-inning masterpiece that seemed to signal the return of the vaunted Nationals rotation. Now, hours before Strasburg is due to start against the Marlins in Miami, he is on the disabled list. The Nationals have not announced the move, and no one mentioned it after Wednesday’s win over the Brewers. Often, a team will announce it has scratched the next day’s starter after the previous game, if it is aware that it has done so.

Erick Fedde filled in for Strasburg during that first disabled list stint, but he has since landed there himself with right shoulder inflammation. Fedde played catch Wednesday, according to manager Dave Martinez, so while he’s eligible to return, he is not nearly ready to do so.

Right-hander Jefry Rodriguez has not pitched since July 20, so he would be available on full rest. Austin Voth pitched Wednesday. Milone has not pitched since July 18 when he threw seven scoreless innings. The transaction page did not confirm that Milone is the move to replace Strasburg, and the Nationals have not announced it, either.

More information will be available as the day moves along, though whatever the explanation, the move will only stoke frustration and make the team’s climb back into contention more difficult. Because this team, that has said it is all hands on deck for some time now, will once again be without one of its more important stars.