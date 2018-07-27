

Stephen Strasburg returned to the disabled list Thursday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Stephen Strasburg received a shot for the cervical nerve impingement in his neck Thursday and will be reevaluated in 72 hours to determine his next step, Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Friday. If the pain subsides after the three-day period, Strasburg could begin throwing soon after.

“I actually think it’s good news,” Martinez said. “We know it’s not his shoulder. We know exactly what it is. Now it’s just getting him better and getting him right. He’s one of the best in baseball.”

Strasburg, 30, received the injection from a neurologist in Los Angeles. He is expected to rejoin the Nationals on Saturday. He could start throwing by Sunday. Tommy Milone held his own in Strasburg’s place against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, allowing three runs across five innings, and is scheduled to take Strasburg’s turn again next week.

But a healthy and effective Strasburg changes the Nationals’ complexion. He is a certified ace when right. His presence would supply a huge boost for a rotation that has struggled mightily since early June, though it has been better lately.

“I can’t wait to really hone in, get him healthy and get him back,” Martinez said. “We miss him. I’m not going to sit here and say that we don’t need him, ’cause we really do. When he’s back and healthy, he’s going to help us win a lot of games.”

Strasburg was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday after making just one start following more than a month on the DL with shoulder inflammation.

NOTES

— Sean Doolittle said he is scheduled to undergo another MRI exam on his injured left foot Monday to make sure the stress reaction hampering him isn’t actually a stress fracture. The all-star closer explained he and the team don’t expect to discover a stress fracture, but they want to do their due diligence. If it goes as anticipated, Doolittle will ditch his walking boot.

In the meantime, Doolittle said he walked on a treadmill for 15 minutes without the walking boot — a noteworthy step in his rehabilitation — and has been throwing from his knees every day to keep his arm strength intact. He also has been completing his shoulder exercises and arm care routine.

— Anthony Rendon’s wife, Amanda, gave birth to a girl named Emma Kate. Rendon was placed on the paternity leave list Thursday, which means the Nationals must activate him by Sunday.

