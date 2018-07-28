

MIAMI – Stephen Strasburg rejoined the Washington Nationals on Saturday wholly relieved, brimming with optimism. The right-hander had traveled to Los Angeles on Thursday hoping to find a remedy for the cervical nerve impingement bothering him since spring training. He believes he found the remedy in the form of a scalene block injection. Strasburg woke up feeling better immediately after being under for the shot. He expects to begin a throwing program after a mandatory 72-hour rest period, which means he could begin throwing as early as Sunday.

“I was very happy with the way I felt when I woke up,” Strasburg said. “It’s very encouraging. I think they’ve kind of crossed all the boxes now, and it seems like it’s something that should be good to go, and I’m excited to get back out there with the guys. I want nothing more than to be there in the end and hopefully to be pitching in the playoffs.”

Strasburg, 30, said he pitched with general neck tightness since spring training because he could deal with the discomfort. He figured it wasn’t a big enough deal to warrant missing time. Nerve irritation was initially discovered when he underwent an electromyography when he went on the disabled list in early June. The reason for the DL stint, however, was shoulder inflammation, not the cervical nerve impingement that was discovered. Instead, he was administered medication to rectify the nerve problem in hopes that he could avoid more invasive treatments. The discomfort continued as he rehabbed, but he said he believed he felt good enough to return from the disabled list on July 20.

Strasburg wasn’t good in that start. He labored over 4 2/3 innings. He allowed six runs. It was a frustrating struggle capped off by a dugout spat with Max Scherzer. But Strasburg said he expected, to some extent, a struggle. He hadn’t pitched in a major league game in six weeks. The problem was he was more sore than usual during his bullpen session Monday and playing catch Tuesday in Milwaukee. He and the club then decided he should deal with the neck problem.

“We have, like, the best training staff here in the world,” Strasburg said. “And I think it’s tough when you’re feeling symptoms, and the way I look at it is I think you’re trying to put together a puzzle blindfolded. So you want to treat the symptoms and you try to figure out exactly what’s causing that.

“Unfortunately the shoulder inflammation did cause some weakness,” Strasburg said. “I did a lot of strength training to get my shoulder strength back over the six weeks, and then once I started to ramp up and get going further, the symptoms started to increase again. The question was why?”

Strasburg believes they have found the answer. And if they have, he may return soon, though he didn’t disclose a possible timetable. Strasburg repeatedly insisted he wants nothing more than to get back on the mound down the stretch to help the Nationals reach the postseason for a third straight season. He called pitching in the playoffs last October, when he was at his peak as a major leaguer, the highlight of his career. The Nationals need him to resemble that Stephen Strasburg again. He may be on his way.

“We’re going to need him here,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “But we need him healthy.”

— Erick Fedde said he has been throwing on flat ground from 90 feet and did so again Saturday without any pain in his right shoulder. Fedde said he will throw again from 90 feet Sunday before beginning to extend the distance Tuesday, after the Nationals’ day off. The 25-year-old right-hander has been on the disabled list since July 5 with right shoulder inflammation.

— Adam Eaton was given the day off Saturday to rest — not because of any sort of an injury, Martinez said, as the Nationals continue to closely monitor his workload. Eaton had started Washington’s previous six games without a day off.

